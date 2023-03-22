Some might say it was putting the cart before the horse, but Union Pines baseball coach Eric Marion might say it was divine intervention. Either way, the Vikings' coach had a feeling Tuesday’s home Sandhills Athletic Conference game against Scotland.
“Today I had all my stuff done; I didn’t feel rushed; I had the lineup made this morning; I had the jerseys put out and ready to go. I talked with them today and said, ‘It’s a beautiful day out. You get to place baseball. I don’t know what it will be, but something special is going to happen tonight,’” Marion said.
Down a pair of runs going into the bottom of the seventh, the Vikings took the dose of confidence from their head coach and scored three runs to claim a 7-6 walk-off win.
“Right there at the end, we huddled up before that inning, and I said, ‘Y’all remind me what we talked about before the game.’ They were like, ‘Something special is going to happen,'" Marion said. "Then I was like, ‘This is what I’m going to need y’all to do. I’m going to need y’all to pick out where we’re going to dogpile at when we walk this thing off.’”
The answer the Vikings gave Marion about the location of the dogpile was exactly where the team mobbed Grey Booker after roping a single over the Scotland infield with the bases loaded and two outs.
“They said we’re going to do it between the pitcher’s mound and second base, and that’s what we did. I guess that was the something special that was going to happen tonight,” Marion said.
Union Pines (5-4, 1-2 Sandhills) struck early with three runs in the bottom of the first and one run in the bottom of the second inning.
“The boys battled, the boys rallied, and it was a great team win to keep the momentum going,” sophomore pitcher Ryan Wallace said. “We came through. We battled at the plate with some long at-bats, some quality at-bats.”
With Wallace on the mound, the Vikings protected the lead as Scotland slowly chipped away at the lead. Wallace finished with six strikeouts in five innings.
“That brings the win streak up to four, and the boys are buzzing now,” Wallace said.
The Vikings fell behind in the sixth inning with three runs scoring for the Scots when Mayson Dear came in for Wallace.
“I couldn’t be any more prouder of them, especially after feeling pretty good about it, and then taking a counterpunch there, and then doing what we did there at the end to answer from us,” Marion said.
Wallace had an RBI in the game, as well as Austin Mooring, Hunter Meeds, Chandler Ring and Booker with his game-winning RBI.
Mooring had three hits, and Mayson Dear and Booker each had a pair of hits.
The Vikings host Glenn Wednesday.
Pinecrest No-Hits Southern Lee
Pinecrest pitchers Bryant Kimbrell and Noah Arnett combined to hold Southern Lee hitless in Tuesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference baseball game, helping the Patriots to a 6-2 win on the road.
Kimbrell started on the mound of the Patriots (8-2, 2-1 Sandhills) and struck out 10 batters across five innings. Arnette came on to strike out four of the six batters he faced over the final two innings.
At the plate, Pinecrest scored four runs in the third and two runs in the sixth inning. Hunter Huneycutt, Colby Wallace, Connor Teppatti, Mitchell Baek and Kimbrell each had an RBI.
Pinecrest hosts Whiteville Wednesday.
Mustangs Remain Undefeated in Win Over Bears
The North Moore baseball team scored early, and held off Chatham Central at home for a 4-3 win Tuesday night in Mid-Carolina Conference play.
Facing Chatham Central’s Anthony Lopossay, the Mustangs (7-0, 5-0 Mid-Carolina) scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Elliott Furr, Bradley Mauldin, Dawson Futrell and Dalston Massey each had RBIs for North Moore. Furr, Futrell and Massey each had two hits.
Ethan Dunlap had eight strikeouts in five innings. Lopossay struck out eight in six innings for the Bears.
The teams meet again at Chatham Central Friday.
Scotland Runs Away From Patriots
With the score tied going into the fifth inning, the Scotland softball team posted 13 total runs over the final two innings to claim a 16-4 win in six innings against Pinecrest in Southern Pines Tuesday night.
The Patriots (2-6, 0-4 Sandhills) scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth with a Karma Morrison three-run homer, tying the score at 3-all, but the Scots (6-2, 4-0 Sandhills) answered with five runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Nakia Collins and Macey Jackson each had two hits for the Patriots.
Pinecrest plays at Hoke County Friday.
In other softball action, Union Pines defeated Hoke County, 13-6, at home Tuesday.
Vikings Blank Scots in Soccer
The Union Pines girls soccer team picked up a 9-0 win over Scotland at home Tuesday night.
Union Pines goals came from Grace Queen and Taryn Pekala with three scores each, Abbie Robbins added two goals, and Emily Solomon had another goal.
Briana St. Louis set up three goals, Brooke Going had two assists, and Pekala and Eva Reinhardt each had an assist.
The Vikings go to Richmond Friday.
Patriots Rebound To Down Cavaliers
After falling behind midway through the first half, the Pinecrest girls soccer team earned a 6-1 win over Southern Lee on the road Tuesday.
The Cavaliers struck first with a goal in the 22nd minute, and the Patriots (4-4, 2-0 Sandhills) scored the next six goals in the match.
Sophomore Amelia Millard scored three goals, while Kamden Lewis, Abby Pittman and Val Baccinelli each had a goal.
The Patriots play at Lee County Thursday.
Pinecrest Tennis Sweeps Vikings
The Pinecrest boys tennis team recorded a 9-0 win at home over Union Pines on Tuesday.
In singles play, the Patriots surrendered one game to their cross-county opponents.
Wins for the Patriots came from Marshall Landry, Kenan Van Scoyac, Ethan McClymont, Jake Mabour, Jack Hage and Corey Ingram.
In doubles play, Pinecrest got wins from McClymont and Mabour; Preston House and Jaden Ung; and Chaz Roberson and Mason Cromarctic.
Pinecrest hosts Cardinal Gibbons Wednesday and Union Pines travels to Lee County Wednesday.
