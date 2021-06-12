Through practices and the two games this week, Union Pines baseball coach Eric Marion said that junior second baseman Micah Monaghan had one of the strongest week at the plate of anyone on the team.
Through three at-bats Friday at home against Western Harnett, two strikeouts and a hit by pitch were all Monaghan had produced through five innings. He returned to form for one swing in the bottom of the sixth in the form of a walk-off grand slam to finish off a 16-6 win in six innings for the Vikings.
“It was just relief as a player to get out of slump a little bit,” Monaghan said, “and to send my guys, my seniors, off on a good note to win in their last regular season game.”
The win gives the Union Pines baseball team the Tri-County Conference championship, and the league’s only automatic bid into the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs that starts on Tuesday.
The homer from the Union Pines (12-1, 8-1 Tri-County) No. 9 batter showcased once again the power and efficiency the Vikings have had all season. This outing came three days after Monaghan led Union Pines with three hits in the first game of the series between the teams.
“You could start seeing the light switch start to cut on,” Marion said of his second baseman. “It was nice to start to see it kind of pay off both games.
“One through nine, it doesn’t really matter. Everybody’s got the capability to go up there and hammer a ball into the gap somewhere.”
The game-finishing homer was one of four for the Vikings, and one of six in the game between the sides.
Before Monaghan’s blast, Chance Purvis led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo homer to make it a 12-6 spread.
“I don’t really think anyone looks to hit home runs on the team. I think we just look to hit the ball hard and in play and see what happens,” Monaghan said. “Sometimes the ball carries in our favor, sometimes it carries in the other team’s favor as you saw tonight.”
Purvis had a game-high four hits and drove in three runs. Teammates Trevor Hilburn and Mayson Dear also drove in three runs. Hilburn’s three RBIs came on a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the first inning, putting the Vikings up 4-0. After Jack Lange’s two-run shot in the bottom of the second, Dear drove home all three runners on base with a double to push the lead out to 9-1.
Early run support and no errors on defense made up for the 12 hits and six earned runs that the Vikings pitching staff surrendered.
“You want your guys to be on when they’re on the mound, but with our team we can have a guy that doesn’t have his best stuff and we are solid defensively as a team collectively,” Monaghan said. “As a team we can put up a lot of runs when we want to and that gives the pitcher confidence.”
Marion saw his pitcher battle through adversity to trust their defense, and that falls in line with the camaraderie and chemistry he sees with the group that has reached new heights at the high-school level with the conference championship.
“Everybody up there loves each other. They enjoy coming to practice and hanging out with each other. They love to yell and scream and act stupid for each other,” Marion said. “Outside of pitching, hitting and defense, that’s a huge part of it.”
After suffering their lone setback of the season against Southern Lee two weeks ago, a refocused Viking team came back the last two weeks of the season to prepare and improve ahead of the postseason.
“It was just a humbling loss. It was a humbling experience for us because we were undefeated and were riding a really big high,” Monaghan said. “It really put us in our place and it really made us hungry to go out and win the rest of these games and show everybody we are the conference champions.”
Western Harnett scored five runs combined in the fourth and fifth innings as designated hitter Seth McLamb drove in two of his game-best five RBIs with a homer in the fourth. He followed up in the fifth with a two-run single to make it an 11-6 Union Pines lead.
Finley Spicer drove home a run with an RBI double in the third inning.
Union Pines will wait until Sunday for the state playoff brackets to be announced to find out their opening-round opponent.
Patriots Finish Off Sandhills Crown
In the same situation as Union Pines entering Friday with at least a share of the conference championship locked up, the Pinecrest baseball team secured the outright league title with a 10-0 win over Hoke County on the road.
Pinecrest will be the top seed out of the Sandhills Athletic Conference in the state playoffs. Scotland has locked in the No. 2 seed out of the league.
Pinecrest starter R.J. Sales pitched four innings, striking out nine. Cove Mashburn pitched the fifth inning and struck out the side to close out the contest.
Sales helped his own cause out on the mound with two RBIs. Jackson Kuhn drove in two runs with his two hits and Colby Wallace added an RBI. J.D. Scarborough had a game-high three hits.
Elsewhere on Friday, North Moore finished the regular season with a 10-0 win over Chatham Central in five innings. Robert Garner and Gabriel Swarms combined to throw a no-hitter in the win.
North Moore is the first wild card selection out of the Yadkin Valley Conference with a 5-2 record, and will wait for its playoff fate on Sunday.