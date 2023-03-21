Union Pines attack Ariana Cline (25) is congratulated on one of her five goals during a United 8/All American/Sandhills Conference game between Union Pines and Jack Britt Monday at Union Pines High School. Union Pines defeated Jack Britt, 24-2.
Union Pines' Harley Moyer (10) scores against Jack Britt goalie Evan Rester (50) during a United 8/All American/Sandhills Conference game between Union Pines and Jack Britt Monday at Union Pines High School. Union Pines defeated Jack Britt, 19-8.
A balanced scoring attack led the Union Pines girls lacrosse team to a 24-2 conference win at home over Jack Britt Monday night.
With sophomore Addison Volitis setting up 10 goals, the Vikings (5-3, 3-1 Conference) scored 13 goals in the first half, and shut out the Bucs in the second half.
Junior Madison Aldridge scored five goals, sophomore Arianna Cline scored five goals and junior Janie Spicer scored four goals as well.
Spicer picked up 13 groundballs and won 12 draws.
In goal, sophomore Izzy Bonillo saved seven shots.
Union Pines takes on Cape Fear Monday at home.
Viking Boys Run Past Bucs
The Union Pines boys lacrosse team picked up a 19-8 conference win at home Monday over Jack Britt.
The Vikings (4-5, 2-3 Conference) were led offensively by Aidyn Rombalski with four goals and two assists. Harley Moyer scored three goals and assisted on two other scores, and Zach McCormick and Mason Will Carver each had two goals and an assist. Mason Berge scored a pair of goals.
Other goal scorers were Zach Armstrong, Michael Strohacker, Tim White, Marshall White, Justin Cole and Hayne Tobias.
Rombalski recorded 16 groundballs and four takeaways. Armstrong and Cory Habick each had four groundballs and two takeaways each.
The Vikings host Cape Fear Monday.
In other lacrosse action, the Pinecrest girls team improved to 6-0 on the season with a 16-6 win at Panther Creek Monday. The Pinecrest boys were defeated at Holly Springs by a 14-7 score.