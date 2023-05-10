The Pinecrest Patriots rush the field after their Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament match against Lee County, May 9, 2023 at Union Pines High School in Cameron, North Carolina. Pinecrest defeated Lee County on penalty kicks.
Union Pines Vikings Grace Queen (18) works against Richmond Raiders defender Ava Thompson (18) during a Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament match between Union Pines and Richmond, May 9, 2023 at Union Pines High School in Cameron, North Carolina. Union Pines defeated Richmond, 5-1, advancing to a championship rematch with Pinecrest this Thursday.
Union Pines Vikings Madison Aldridge (20) wins the draw during the third round of the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A Women's Lacrosse Championship match between Union Pines and First Flight, May 9, 2023 at Union Pines High School in Cameron, North Carolina. Union Pines defeated First Flight, 15-13, advancing to the fourth round.
Union Pines Vikings attack Ariana Cline (25) celebrates her 100th career goal with Claire Weld (4) and Addison Volitis (9) during the third round of the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A Women's Lacrosse Championship match between Union Pines and First Flight, May 9, 2023 at Union Pines High School in Cameron, North Carolina. Union Pines defeated First Flight, 15-13, advancing to the fourth round.
Two players facing off with each other in the draw circle brings tension and excitement to a girls lacrosse match, and for Union Pines it was the deciding factor for the Vikings at home in the third round of the state playoffs.
Over the final eight minutes of the match, offensive chances were hard to come by for the No. 4 Vikings at home, but getting possessions were plentiful to help Union Pines control the clock for a 15-13 win at home.
“We lost some draws in the middle of that game, but then we finally got them back,” Telemeco said. “Once we got into draw control, we took over the game again.”
The Vikings (13-4) face the winner of Croatan and Swansboro Friday in the fourth round of the lacrosse state playoffs.
No. 5 First Flight (8-5) came on strong late in the first half to trim the Vikings’ lead to 10-5 at intermission, and then scored six of the final eight goals to provide pressure to the home team.
“We have our strategy, and we just really had to focus and not get in our heads. Keeping calm and staying relaxed really helped us there at the end,” junior Madison Aldridge said.
Over the final eight minutes of the match, Union Pines did not lose a draw, and was able to turn that into time-killing possessions.
“It’s almost like she’s just passing it to me sometimes. She is really good at getting it to where I am, so that helps a lot,” junior Janie Spicer said of the draw controls that Aldridge converted to her.
An early push provided the separation needed for Union Pines in the match, thanks to an early scoring flurry from sophomore Ariana Cline. The Vikings jumped ahead 6-1 after the first 10 minutes of the match.
“That helped us a really good bit to stay ahead of them,” Telemeco said. “(Cline’s) just got an awareness of where she is and where they are, and she was shooting around that low person.”
Cline scored five goals in the first half, including a shot behind her head to put the Vikings up 9-2 with 6:52 left in the first half.
“I played a game a while ago and I made two of those. I don’t ever practice them because I usually miss,” Cline said.
She added about her early scoring chances: “I think it’s the pace. They get it from the midfield and bring it down. That pace, the defenders aren’t ready for it, and that’s pretty much what it is.”
While the shot was highlight-reel material, it was also momentous for the Union Pines sophomore for her 100th career goal.
“I didn’t see this coming, especially as a sophomore,” Cline said. “My teammates push me really hard.”
Cline accounted for six goals in the win, and Caroline Carver had three as well for the Vikings. Izzy Bonillo recorded seven saves in goal for Union Pines.
In other playoff lacrosse action, Pinecrest’s boys team lost 17-6 to top-seeded Middle Creek. The Pinecrest girls started their match with Wake Forest, but rain has suspended the remainder of the contest to at Wake Forest to Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Pinecrest Survives Lee County in PKs
Not even overtime could decide the winner between Pinecrest and Lee County in the semifinals of the Sandhills Athletic Conference girls soccer tournament in a game played at Union Pines Tuesday night.
With both teams locked in a scoreless stalemate, Pinecrest claimed the win by a 4-1 margin in penalty kicks.
Senior goalkeeper Kassidy Woodard recorded a pair of saves in penalty kicks.
Pinecrest (16-5) sent four players to take penalty kicks, and the shots by Abby Pittman, Kamden Lewis, Ava Depenbrock and Anna Depenbrock were true to secure the win and advance to take on Union Pines Thursday in the conference tournament championship game set for 6 p.m.
Vikings’ Storm Past Raiders
Moments after Pinecrest picked up a win on the same field, the Union Pines girls soccer team took the field against Richmond in the other semifinal game of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.
The Vikings scored three goals in the second half to defeat the Raiders 5-2 and set up the rubber match with rival Pinecrest in Thursday's championship game.
Grace Queen scored three goals in the win for the Vikings (14-7-1), and Taryn Pekala scored the other two goals.
Assists came from Briana St. Louis, Abby Phillips, Eva Rienhardt, Abby Robbins and Ella Walker.