HSLAX-W-Union Pines v First Flight

Union Pines Vikings Madison Aldridge (20) wins the draw during the third round of the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A Women's Lacrosse Championship match between Union Pines and First Flight, May 9, 2023 at Union Pines High School in Cameron, North Carolina. Union Pines defeated First Flight, 15-13, advancing to the fourth round.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

Two players facing off with each other in the draw circle brings tension and excitement to a girls lacrosse match, and for Union Pines it was the deciding factor for the Vikings at home in the third round of the state playoffs.

Over the final eight minutes of the match, offensive chances were hard to come by for the No. 4 Vikings at home, but getting possessions were plentiful to help Union Pines control the clock for a 15-13 win at home.

HSLAX-W-Union Pines v First Flight

Union Pines Vikings attack Ariana Cline (25) celebrates her 100th career goal with Claire Weld (4) and Addison Volitis (9) during the third round of the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A Women's Lacrosse Championship match between Union Pines and First Flight, May 9, 2023 at Union Pines High School in Cameron, North Carolina. Union Pines defeated First Flight, 15-13, advancing to the fourth round.
HSSOC-W-Pinecrest v Lee County

The Pinecrest Patriots rush the field after their Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament match against Lee County, May 9, 2023 at Union Pines High School in Cameron, North Carolina. Pinecrest defeated Lee County on penalty kicks.
HSSOC-W-Union Pines v Richmond

Union Pines Vikings Grace Queen (18) works against Richmond Raiders defender Ava Thompson (18) during a Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament match between Union Pines and Richmond, May 9, 2023 at Union Pines High School in Cameron, North Carolina. Union Pines defeated Richmond, 5-1, advancing to a championship rematch with Pinecrest this Thursday.

