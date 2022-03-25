The Union Pines girls lacrosse team won a second straight game Thursday at home in a 26-7 triumph over Cape Fear.
Freshman Arianna Cline scored six goals and sophomore Janie Spicer added five goals in the win. To facilitate the scoring, freshman Addison Voltis led the team with three assists.
Both Spicer and Voltis each had seven groundballs.
Izzy Bonillo recorded seven saves in goal.
Union Pines travels to Northwood Friday.
Vikings Tennis Gets Second Win Over Jets
Nearly repeating the same result as earlier this week, the Union Pines boys tennis team picked up a 7-2 win at Jordan-Matthews Thursday.
Caleb Downing, Luke O’Donnell, Philip Johnson and Aaron Scodius each won singles and doubles matches in the win.
Jackson Carmichael won in No. 5 singles.
The Vikings host Scotland Tuesday.
Asheboro Rallies for Win Over Vikings
Visiting Asheboro scores seven runs over the final two innings of a 8-5 win at Union Pines Thursday in non-conference softball action.
Freshman Elizabeth Andrews led the Vikings (4-5) with three hits in the loss. Nicole Norman, Lillian Jolly and Isabella Garcia each added two hits. Jolly, Norman and Megan Needham each had RBIs.
Needham struck out four in her seven innings in the circle.
Union Pines hosts Southern Lee Friday.
Athens Drives Outslugs Union Pines Baseball
Five home runs were hit out from Union Pines’ baseball field Thursday night, three of which came from Athens Drive to claim a 10-4 non-conference win over the Vikings.
Eight runs came from the top of the first three innings to help the Jaguars out to a 8-3 advantage.
Union Pines received run help from seniors Micah Monaghan and Chance Purvis, with each hitting a homer in the loss. Purvis and Sam Winston each had a pair of hits
Monaghan struck out five batters in his four innings on the mound.
The Vikings host Scotland Friday.
Cape Fear Slips Past UP Lacrosse
The Union Pines boys lacrosse team lost 13-8 to Cape Fear at home Thursday.
Union Pines’ offense was led by Michael Strohacker and Jerry Arrenondo each had three goals in the loss. Aidyn Rombalski and Alex Patterson posted one goal apiece. Rombalski and Teseo Wood assisted on three goals each.
Dustin Schroder recorded 19 saves in goal.
The Vikings go to Vance Charter Friday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.