The Union Pines girls basketball team picked up a Sandhills Athletic Conference win at home Friday night against the Hoke County Bucks. From start to finish the Vikings looked complete as a team as they rolled their way in dominant fashion, taking down the Bucks, 51-15.
The Vikings (12-9, 6-4 Sandhills) started off the game strong and with a dominating showing in the first half on the defensive side that led to success on offense. The Vikings shut out the Bucks in the first quarter. The Bucks (2-18, 1-10 Sandhills) found their first points on a 3-pointer at the five-minute mark of the second quarter but the Vikings pushed the lead to 31 points at 38-7 at the half. The Vikings didn’t let up in the second half as they picked up the win.
“Our intensity and getting our hands in the passing lane and getting the steals and getting the points on the layups and opportunities, that’s something that we’ve been trying to get better at and to see us come out and have the Intensity and how we were able to capitalize on it tonight,” coach Annisa Little said on the win. “I like our fighting and we're still working on finishing to the basket, and we don’t quit and that has continued to grow on defense and offense and hopefully by next week and playoff time we are peaking.
Sara Adams led the way for the Vikings finishing with 19 points, five rebounds. Taryn Pekala followed with 12 points, seven assists and Aaliyah Balser with 11 points.
“All week we’ve been preparing, reading the ball well and reading the offense and we just pulled the energy from the start and read their offense (Hoke) and executed on the steals,” Adams said of the Vikings’ defense in the first half. “We're growing stronger with the chemistry in the locker room before games and in the school hallways and we just all want to win and finish off the season strong.
Vikings Fall Late in Comeback
The Union Pines boys basketball fell late to the Hoke in Sandhills Athletic Conference in a tight one from start to finish. The Vikings, despite Hoke County pushing the lead out, found their way back into this one late, but it was little to late as they fell 44-40 to the Bucks
The Bucks (11-5, 7-4 Sandhills) started off on a 6-0 run, with the Vikings (16-5,6-4 Sandhills) keeping it close early, but the Bucks pushed it out to an eight-point lead as they led 18-10 heading into the second quarter. The Bucks went on another run, this time an 8-0 run to push the lead to 26-16. Hoke County held the Vikings to six points in the second.
The Vikings did what has been the story all season long with a fast start to the second half, and they jumped out to a 6-2 run, trimming the Bucks lead to four points with five minutes in the third.
Hoke County kept extending its advantage but the Vikings would not go down, and Union Pines trailed by three points heading into the fourth quarter. The Vikings found themselves down two points with less than a minute to go but key free throw shots for the Bucks sealed the win.
“Our effort defensively has always been a catalyst to us, offensively we just couldn't put the ball in the basket,” coach Nick Boney said. “I like the effort from all of the team, and we just started a little late and let them get the run that they had and just made the comeback a little bit harder.
Jack Adair led the way finishing with 16 points. Kelby Wright finished with six points.
Union Pines plays at Southern Lee Tuesday.
Seaforth Swipes Two Wins at North Moore
With the change on the scoreboard from the first period after the first eight minutes of the game came a drastic change for the North Moore boys basketball team at home Friday against Seaforth.
The Mustangs opened with a near perfect first quarter, but the final three quarters had their struggles on both ends as the Hawks mounted a comeback for a 48-36 win.
“We rebounded the ball well and got offensive rebounds, but we shocked ourselves and we didn’t either take it back up or set it back up,” North Moore coach Crystal Leenheer said. “We were like, ‘Here you shoot the ball, or you shoot the ball,’ instead of getting back in our system and our routine.”
North Moore (5-9, 2-6 Mid-Carolina) took a 14-0 lead after the first quarter behind an effective showing on both sides of the ball. Senior guard Javory Wall scored 10 points, including a steal and layup finish on the other end that beat the first quarter-horn. Then the drastic change happened.
Seaforth (10-6, 7-2 Mid-Carolina) looked for offense in highly-touted sophomore Jarin Stevenson. The 6-foot-8 wing with several offers from Division I programs scored 16 points over the final three quarters. The Hawks chipped away at the lead in the second quarter and took their first lead early in the third quarter.
North Moore senior Ashton Monroe came up with big scores in the third quarter to help keep the Mustangs in the contest. North Moore was outscored by 10 in the final quarter of the loss.
“Ashton is usually not a big scorer for us. He’s a very consistent player who is going to give his all every game,” Leenheer said. “He came down and really attacked and went to the basket. That was something that got the momentum back up.”
Wall and Logan Ritter each scored 10 points for North Moore and Monroe scored seven points.
In the girls game, Seaforth picked up a 53-20 win over North Moore.
The Mustangs’ leading scorers were Taleah Cochran-Chisholm and Calissa Clendenin with five points each.
Seaforth was led in scoring by Gabby White with 20 points.
North Moore hosts Graham Saturday and Chatham Central Wednesday.
Pinecrest Routs Scots for Sweep
Behind a big scoring night from guard Brittney Sparrow, the Pinecrest girls basketball team claimed a 51-19 win at home over Scotland Friday night.
Sparrow single-handedly outscored Scotland (12-6, 6-4 Sandhills), leading the Patriots (13-5, 7-2 Sandhills) in scoring with 25 points. Sparrow racked up 13 points in the first quarter, and Pinecrest jumped out to a 20-2 lead after the first period.
Aniyah Jackson added 10 points for Pinecrest, with five points coming in the first quarter.
In the boys game, Pinecrest jumped out to a big lead after the first quarter to claim an 81-61 win over Scotland.
Sophomore Jullien Cole scored 16 points to lead Pinecrest (15-4, 8-1 Sandhills), with a big second half scoring output.
The Patriots led 25-8 after the first quarter, with Kelvyn Harrington leading the team in scoring with six points in the first stanza.
Also contributing for Pinecrest was Jackson Bode with 11 points and J.J. Goins added 10 points in the win.
Pinecrest plays at Southern Lee Monday.