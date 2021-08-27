Late in the third set of Union Pines’ home volleyball match against Pine Forest, a hard-hit ball was deflected by a Viking back-row play and headed out of bounds.
Senior Gianna Silvestri was determined to keep the ball in play. The four-year varsity player tracked the ball down diving nearly behind the referee’s stand beside the net, getting the ball airborne and improbably up in the air over the net to the Pine Forest side of the net. Maybe it was in a bit of shock but the Trojans attempt to quickly return the ball back over the net failed to clear.
“Every night we have a Viking Tough player of the game, and we don’t always base it on stats. It’s who laid on the floor the most, who put in the most effort and who did the little thing like that. Every night I could give it to (Silvestri),” coach Felicia Marks said after the three-set win of the Vikings.
“It’s almost indescribable what she brings honestly.”
Union Pines’ win came with scores of 25-23, 25-14 and 25-12.
After three years of watching leaders take the program to conference championships, now is Silvestri’s turn to lead.
“I try to get everyone hyped up before the game because when we’re up and have energy, everyone puts in the effort to get up the ball,” Silvestri said. “It’s really just having energy the whole time during the game.
Leadership was needed in the first set as Pine Forest (2-3) took a seven-point lead late before a Viking rally led by the seniors. Silvestri had a service ace, Emma Vacha had two kills and Faith Driver recorded a pair of aces coming down the stretch.
“It was definitely a waking up set, which is something we need to work through,” Silvestri said. “We’ve just to push through that first set and get woken up.”
Vacha had eight kills in the match and 12 digs.
The second and third sets featured run-away showings for the Vikings (5-1) as Silvestri’s serve midway through the second set distances the two sides with nine straight service points and five aces sprinkled in during that time.
“I don’t think of anything. I just have to get the ball over and where (my coaches) tell me to put it,” Silvestri said.
Silvestri finished with four kills, six assists and 12 digs as well.
After winning the first two sets, only to drop the third set in the two previous matches this week, a wire-to-wire finish in the third set closed out the sweep.
“The cursed third set this week, holy cow. I think us being able to push through this third set showed who was the better team on the court tonight and it’s going to help us moving forward,” Marks said.
Union Pines plays at Lee County Tuesday to open conference play.
Pinecrest Tops Jack Britt to Rebound
Coming off its first loss of the season Monday, the Pinecrest volleyball team defeated Jack Britt in three sets Thursday on the road.
Senior Emmie Modlin had 14 kills, 11 digs and four blocks for the Patriots (4-1). Caroline Bradford added seven digs and a trio of aces and Sydney Karjala added 15 assists and eight digs. Laiken Christman had 15 digs and Lainey Mullins added 10 digs.
Pinecrest plays Monday at Grimsley.
Union Pines Bests Cougars, Comets in Golf
Four of the five golfer for Union Pines posted sub-50 rounds to help the Vikings claim a nonconference win over Southwestern Randolph and Asheboro at the Asheboro Municipal Golf Course Thursday.
The Vikings had a score of 142, followed by Asheboro’s 159 and Southwestern Randolph’s 166.
Jaclyn Manzo had a 46 to lead Union Pines, Sara Adams and Carolyn Coffey each had 48s and Morgan Pettine added a 49.
Union Pines plays against North Moore Thursday at Beacon Ridge.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.