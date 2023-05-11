The Union Pines baseball team rallied after facing an early three-run deficit on the road at Carrboro, but the comeback fell short when the Jaguars scored the deciding run in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 win over the Vikings.
Union Pines (12-14) scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to take a 5-4 lead, after falling behind 4-1 early in the contest.
Hunter Meeds drove home three runs and had three hits, and Mayson Dear drove in a run as well for the Vikings.
Ryan Wallace came in to pitch in the second inning for the Vikings, and struck out eight batters in his five innings on the mound.
North Moore Into Third Round of Tennis Duals
The North Moore boys tennis team advanced to the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association state dual team tennis playoffs with a 5-4 win over Southern Wake at home Tuesday.
The Mustangs travel to Triangle Math and Science Monday in the third round.
In the win, Jamorion Horne, Alberto Barcenas and Niel Seawell claimed singles victories for the Mustangs. Caleb Cockman and Colton Freeman teammed up for one doubles win, and Seawell and Jonathan Brown claimed the other win.
Vikings Drop Playoff Opener To Dixon
A pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning led to a first-round playoff exit for the Union Pines softball team at Dixon Wednesday. The Bulldogs scored all of their runs from the third inning on for a 7-5 win over the Vikings.
Union Pines (12-9) was led at the plate by Marissa Fuller with three hits and two RBIs. Corryn McCutchen had a home run in the loss for the Vikings as well.
Maddie Wagner pitched four innings and struck out six for the Vikings.
In other softball state playoff action, North Moore lost to Falls Lake, 12-2, on the road.