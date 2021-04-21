IMG-6840.jpeg

The Pinecrest boys golf team gathers on the ninth green following Tuesday's Sandhills Athletic Conference golf match on Pinehurst No. 6.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

A trio of Pinecrest golfers finished first at the Sandhills Athletic Conference match hosted on Pinehurst No. 6 Tuesday.

For the Pinecrest boys, Iszac Bertagnole and Noah Tucich shared co-medalist honors in the match as both carded rounds of 79.

IMG-6843.jpeg

Pinecrest's Iszac Bertagnole, left, and Noah Tucich shared co-medalist honors on Tuesday.

Zachary Shores and Connor Basinger followed up with rounds of 81 for the Patriots and Supanat Rujiranan had an 82 to round out Pinecrest’s scoring.

Pinecrest’s boys team finished with a total score of 320.

Pinecrest girls golf 02.jpeg

Pinecrest's Bebe Rujiranan hits her opening tee shot off on Pinehurst No. 6 in a match this season.

On the girls side, Bebe Rujiranan claimed medalist honors once again with an 80, closing with a 39 on her second nine of the day.

Kitson O’Neal had an 88, Chloe Peters posted a 93 and Chloe Derusseau carded a 111 to round out Pinecrest’s scoring. The team’s total was 372.

The Sandhills Athletic Conference championship will be hosted on Pinehurst No. 1 Monday.

Bears Hand Vikings First Tennis Loss

In sweeping the doubles matches on Tuesday, the Chatham Central boys tennis team claimed a 5-4 win at Union Pines in nonconference action.

Seniors Jake and Davis Moubry stayed undefeated on the season in singles play with their victories in Nos. 4 and 5 singles, respectively, in two sets. The Vikings also claimed wins Nos. 1 and 2 singles behind the play of Luke O’Donnell and Caleb Downing after both of their matches went to a tiebreaker.

Union Pines (5-1) hosts Southern Lee on Wednesday.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days