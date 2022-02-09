By finishing among the top 10 bowlers in the Sandhills Athletic Conference singles championship Tuesday at the Sandhills Bowling Center, three local girls bowlers punched their tickets to the state championships scheduled for Friday in Shallotte.
The format to narrow down the top 10 bowlers came after three games were bowled.
Pinecrest had Catherine Vierwinden finish first overall with 484 pins. Teammate Liz Wilson finished in a tie for 10th with 391 pins.
Union Pines’ Sophia Smith finished eighth to lock in her spot in the state championship with 395 pins.
The top four bowlers went head-to-head to determine the conference’s singles champion, and Vierwinden breezed into the title game after defeating Hoke County’s Raegyn Paul, 199-90, in the semifinals. She used a run of five straight strikes, and six total in the game to lock in the victory.
Strikes and spares were harder to come by for Vierwinden in the championship game against Richmond’s Cadence Thompson. Using three straight strikes late in the game, Thompson was able to provide separation for a 158-135 win over Vierwinden.
In the team championship, which was the best two out of three games, Union Pines and Pinecrest bowled for a play-in game into the semifinals. Both teams were tied at 135 in the first game after 10 frames, and an overtime 10th frame was used to break the tie with Vierwinden drilling a pair of strikes to secure the first game. The Patriots cruised to a 136-99 win in the second game to advance to the semifinals.
The semifinals and finals were decided by one game. Scotland defeated Pinecrest, 113-107. Richmond defeated Scotland to claim the conference championship.
The boys singles and team championships will be Thursday, starting at 4 p.m.
Union Pines Sweeps Southern Lee
Using a big third-quarter push, the Union Pines boys basketball team opened up a big lead over Southern Lee on the road Tuesday for a 43-29 Sandhills Athletic Conference win.
The Vikings (17-5, 7-4 Sandhills) outscored Southern Lee (3-16, 2-9 Sandhills) 18-5 in the third quarter after going into halftime with a three-point lead.
Kelby Wright scored 14 points to lead the Vikings and Tyson Hise scored 11 points.
The win, coupled with a Hoke County loss to Pinecrest Tuesday, moves the Vikings into a position to take sole possession of third place in the conference with a win Thursday at Pinecrest.
In the girls game, Union Pines shutout Southern Lee in the first quarter, and didn’t allow the home team to score more than six points in a quarter the rest of the game for a 61-10 win Tuesday.
Senior Aaliyah Balser recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds and six steals, and Sara Adams scored 15 points and pulled down five rebounds. Freshman Taryn Pekala scored six points, and Gracelynn Hammes and Mikayla Dunn each added five points.
Union Pines travels to Pinecrest Thursday.
Patriots Turn Back Hoke County
Holding off a late push from Hoke County on the road, the Pinecrest boys basketball team remained in a tie for first place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings with a 53-52 win Tuesday.
Nehemiah Thomas and Jullien Cole each scored 11 points for Pinecrest (17-4, 10-1 Sandhills) in the win. Thomas Mandell, J.J. Goins and J.D. Scarbrough each scored six points.
Pinecrest can finish with at least a share of the conference regular season title with a win over Union Pines at home Thursday.
In the girls game, Pinecrest scored 21 points in the second quarter of a 65-31 win over Hoke County Tuesday on the road.
The senior guard combo of Brittney Sparrow, Anna Apke and Aniyah Jackson provided a big lift for the Patriots (15-5, 9-2 Sandhills). Jackson scored 17 points, Sparrow added 13 points and Apke posted 12 points in the win.
Pinecrest hosts Union Pines Thursday.
