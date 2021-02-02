Tied in the final seconds and the ball in the hands of senior Bradlee Haskell, the Pinecrest boys basketball team let the four-year standout make the decision on the final possession of Tuesday's Sandhills Athletic Conference battle against Lumberton.
Lumberton had already been burned by Haskell minutes earlier, and also in the meeting between the two teams last season in Southern Pines, and elected for someone else to be the one to take the final shot.
Sam Stoltz was that someone.
The Pinecrest senior’s 3-pointer from the left wing off a pass from Haskell dropped as time expired to give the Patriots the 45-42 win in a rematch of the boys 4A East regional final game last season.
“Not many can say I have a game-winner in a high school game,” Stoltz said. “It’s definitely the biggest shot I’ve hit so far.
“We were looking for either Bradlee to get the shot or find the open drive and I just happened to be open and he hit me. I was able to hit the shot.”
Essentially the same play was for the Patriots on the final two offensive possessions of the game.
With Pinecrest down 40-39 with under a minute to go, Haskell dribbled to his right off a high ball screen and drained a 3-pointer to put Pinecrest (5-1, 3-0 SAC) up 42-40. The following possession, Lumberton’s (4-1, 2-1 SAC) Charlie Miller hit a pair of free throws to tie the score with 30 seconds left to set up the game-winning play by Stoltz.
“I came off the ball screen and I seen the defender guarding the ball screen back down and I just shot a wide open 3,” Haskell said of the first possession.
“I had another play, it was a screen for me, I came off the screen and I guess they didn’t want me to get the shots so I gave it to the open player and he knocked it down. Credit to him.”
Pinecrest coach Ben Snyder credits the decision of Haskell late for not forcing a shot.
“We just ran simple ball screen sets there and I thought Bradlee made the right read both times under a minute,” Snyder said. “That was really impressive to hit the three and want the game-winner, and not force it. He could’ve forced it with like three or four seconds.”
Haskell finished with a team-high 13 points after going scoreless in the first quarter where he was forced to sit after drawing two early fouls. Ian Blue added 11 points for Pinecrest in the win.
While on the bench, Pinecrest’s offense went off without a hitch as it led 11-7 after the first quarter, with nine points coming on three made 3-pointers coming from three different players.
“It was big, they stepped up big in key moments and it lets us know what we’ve got going forward,” Haskell said of his teammates.
Both defensive minded teams slugged through the first half and traded blows in the second half that featured nine lead changes.
Midway through the third quarter, Snyder felt like his team found the right method of attack against the Lumberton defense that collapsed on the drive to limit inside scoring chances from the Patriots.
Lumberton took its biggest lead of the game at 36-32 early in the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer from Blue with 3:29 left in the game put Pinecrest up and a Jadarion Chatman bucket from Lumberton switched the lead in Lumberton’s hands before the heroics late from Haskell and Stoltz.
Motivation wasn’t hard to find for the Patriots according to Stoltz, after the Pirates ended the Patriots playoff run one game short of the state title game last March in Fayetteville.
“Even before the game, we were all motivated. We didn’t need any prior motivation, we were ready to go,” Stoltz said.
Miller finished with 15 points to lead Lumberton, but didn’t hit a field goal in the second half after draining three triples in the first half to put Lumberton up 23-22 going into the break.
After taking its only loss of the season before conference play started, Snyder said the Patriots are starting to gel together on both ends of the floor, and he started seeing flashes of that last week.
“The week of Purnell Swett was kind of the turning point for us. It was the first time we’ve got to string three practices together since being quarantined,” Synder said. “It allowed us to get some of the habits back defensively to where against Purnell Swett we started to look like us again.”
Pinecrest plays at Scotland on Friday.
Pinecrest Girls Use Late Run to Down Pirates
With momentum switching to the side of Lumberton early in the fourth quarter of the Pinecrest girls basketball team’s Sandhills Athletic Conference game on Tuesday at home, the Patriots responded in a big way over the final six minutes.
Holding the Pirates to three points over the final stretch, Pinecrest claimed its third straight conference win, 51-40.
“They pulled through in the fourth quarter,” coach Ronshau Cole said. “We wanted to stay close with the team that we had out there and then I put a fresh five out there and they continued to fight.”
Leading 39-31 going into the fourth quarter, the Pirates (2-3, 1-2 SAC) clawed back with two buckets from Sydney Jacobs and another from La’Kayia Hunt to cut the lead to 39-37 with 6:12 left in the game.
Then Pinecrest (5-3, 3-1 SAC) locked in, and did so behind the play of junior Emmie Modlin. Since making her move to the basketball court after volleyball season ended, Modlin has been on a scoring tear, and while Tuesday’s nine-point showing wasn’t as much as the ones in the previous outings, six of the points came in pivotal moments in the fourth quarter.
“I think we started talking more and I feel like we picked it up on offense and were getting up the court faster,” Modlin said. “I think the team came together and felt like we had to band together.”
Along with her scoring, Modlin provided a lift rebounding the ball against the taller Lumberton frontline.
“I was a guard and then I transitioned to the post this year. It’s definitely been interesting, but I’m really excited to be back out here,” Modlin said after taking last year off. “I really think it’s my ability to jump. When I can get up there, I can get it, especially if I box out.”
Pinecrest never trailed in the contest, using a quick start to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Lumberton outscored Pinecrest 11-5 in the second quarter to cut the Patriots lead to 19-14 at the half.
“Lumberton is a good team, but we have to stay focused,” Cole said. “When we’re up 10-0, we have to finish, and we didn’t do that.”
Brittany Sparrow had nine points and Mia Washington added eight for Pinecrest. August Smith and Hunt each had 10 points for Lumberton.
Pinecrest plays at Scotland on Friday.
Union Pines Girls Rout Western Harnett in Second Half
Behind a 20-point showing in the third quarter, the Union Pines girls basketball team remained undefeated with a 55-30 road Tri-County Conference win at Western Harnett.
Western Harnett trailed Union Pines (6-0, 4-0 TTC) 19-15 at halftime before the high-scoring quarter for the Vikings.
Emily Bowbliss had 23 points to lead Union Pines and Sarah Adams added 18 points. Eight points came from Aaliyah Balser.
Union Pines plays at Harnett Central on Friday.
Vikings Start Strong in Win over Eagles
Taking command early, the Union Pines boys basketball team stormed for a 57-30 Tri-County Conference win on Tuesday.
Union Pines (3-2, 2-1 TTC) led 18-4 after the first quarter of the conference matchup.
Junior Kelby Wright had a game-high 17 points, with 15 coming in the first half. Ahmad Jones added 10 points for the Vikings.
Union Pines plays at Harnett Central on Friday.
Vikings Lacrosse Earns First Win
The Union Pines girls lacrosse team earned a 8-3 win at Jack Britt on Tuesday for its first win of the season.
Gabby Wood led Union Pines (1-1) with four goals, Shania Jones added two goals and one goal apiece came from Maddy Hefner and River Britt.
Union Pines plays next at Cape Fear.
In other lacrosse action, Pinecrest won 2-1 at Terry Sanford to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.