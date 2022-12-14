With the runs that teams experience in a basketball game, there’s times where a short scoring spurt can sometimes grow to a momentum-shifting string of scoring, leaving one side reeling.
On two occasions Tuesday night, the Pinecrest basketball team found themselves backpedaling against visiting Overhills, though never losing the lead, there was an uneasy feeling for the Patriots. In those moments, senior leadership shined for the Patriots to finish off a 65-59 win over the formerly undefeated Jaguars.
“We had the lead, but what we really needed to do was take care of the ball, and make sure we don’t make any unnecessary turnovers so we could get easy points,” senior guard J.D. Scarbrough said. “We need to slow down and calm ourselves, and just play basketball. When we get uptight, we just need to relax and play basketball.”
Last year’s Pinecrest team had more than a starting lineup’s worth of seniors, leaving a smaller four-man senior class for this season. Half of that group returned from last year’s team and now see significant minutes.
Scarborough’s role now increases with the Patriots, and scoring 13 of his game-high 21 points in the second half showed his value to the team. He drained three shots from behind the arc in the game and also was aggressive at attacking the rim to get to the foul line.
When the team looked for offense late against Overhills (6-1), Scarbrough seemed to find a way to get the ball, whether to break the Jaguars’ press, or in the half court when the team needed an easy bucket.
“He really just lets us know what we’ve got to do when we look confused,” sophomore forward Elijah Melton said. “He pushes us to do what we can do. It’s good to have a guy like him out there.”
Coming out of halftime, the Patriots stretched a 27-21 halftime lead out to 45-25 with four minutes to go in the period. Seniors Will Stites and Colby Wallace each had 3-pointers during that run.
“That’s our big thing, to win the first four minutes of the third quarter because teams like to go on runs then. We have to make sure that we are playing our best those first four minutes,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said.
Even when the lead dipped down to 10 points or less over the final 12 minutes of the game, Parrish saw his seniors handle the pressure applied by Overhills like the seasoned players they are.
“They know me, they played with me last year so they know what to expect and they know how to play this game,” Parrish said. “They understand how to play varsity basketball at a high level. They’re not afraid of the moment either.”
Melton continued his strong start to his varsity career with a 14-point performance. He play a big role in Pinecrest opening up a 25-7 lead midway through the second quarter, and his strong play inside helped protect the lead coming down the stretch.
“In practice, I just go as hard as I can. My teammates push to me as hard as I can go, and when it comes to game time, it shows in games,” Melton said.
The push from the seniors in practice comes as the Patriots look for a consistent force in the post this season from the 6-foot-5 underclassman.
“We need a big man down there to bully people,” Scarbrough said.
“That’s what we expect from Elijah. We have high expectations for him. He has high expectations for himself. When he plays like that, he can be one of the top players in this conference, in this region, so we expect a lot from him.”
Wallace had nine points and Stites added eight points in the win for Pinecrest. Junior Azir Gillespie had seven points off the bench.
Kevin Lalin had 16 points for Overhills, and Jay Byron added 14.
Pinecrest hosts Cardinal Gibbons on Friday.
UP Boys Open Conference Play With Win
The Union Pines boys basketball team claimed a 59-45 on the road over Lee County Tuesday night to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play.
Leading the Vikings (4-1, 1-0 Sandhills) in scoring in the win was Trent Hilburn with 15 points. Aiden Leonard had 14 points, and Zion Kiser and Jackson Sales both contributed nine points for Union Pines.
The Vikings travel to Montgomery Central on Friday.
Vikings Fall to Yellow Jackets
Jumping ahead with 17 points in the first quarter, the Lee County girls basketball team claimed a 41-33 win over Union Pines in Sanford Tuesday.
Corryn McCutchen led the Vikings (1-3, 0-1 Sandhills) with 10 points and Taryn Pekala added nine points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Mikayla Dunn scored eight points nad Meghan McCaskill had 13 rebounds.
The Vikings play Friday night at Montgomery Central.