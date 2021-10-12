What the North Moore boys soccer team did late in its Mid-Carolina Conference match at home against Seaforth was a first for the team this season whether it was practice or a game.
Even though the Mustangs had practiced set pieces, finding the back of the net in a game and even practice never occurred – until Monday.
“At first I was going to shoot it. I’ve been asking for a free kick,” senior Fernano Martinez said after the 2-0 win. “Then (Noel Hernandez) comes up to me and says, ‘Hey, let’s do a set piece.’”
The thought of trying to execute a set piece off a free kick with less than 10 minutes to go came about during a break in the action when senior Brian Loza was down on the turf nursing an injury. The plan that Martinez and fellow senior Hernandez set up couldn’t have played out any better.
Hernandez and Martinez stood in a line behind the ball on a free kick 30 yards out from the goal on the left wing. Hernandez acted like he was going to kick the ball, but instead stepped over and moved quickly to his right to receive a pass from Martinez.
“We had been practicing it in practice, but we had never done it in a game and in practice, we would never score,” Hernandez said. “That was a good pass. It was a nice assist.”
Hernandez’s fast rolling shot snuck in the bottom left corner of the goal to give the Mustangs (6-5-2, 4-2 Mid-Carolina) a comfortable lead.
“Before that, we were just scared they were going to tie it up,” Martinez said. “We knew we won the game right there.”
The work in practice finally paid off for North Moore.
“We tried it so many times in practice and I don’t think one went in,” North Moore coach Luis Peralta said. “When I went to assist the player that was down I saw that they were preparing to do something like that. That’s not the only one we have done. I went and asked if they were going to do it and they said they were.”'
Martinez had the assist on the first goal of the match, midway through the first half. After stepping in the passing lane, the senior forward quickly turned the turnover into a costly mistake for Seaforth. He found a streaking Cesar Gonzalez who beat the keeper with a stop in the top right corner of the goal.
The Mustangs honored their 10 seniors at halftime of the match, and the veteran players played a big part in the win.
“Most of them, if not all of them, started when I started coaching three years ago. They’ve been in the program with me for three years now,” Peralta said. “It was a special night for them, it was a special night for me and it was a special night for the whole team.”
Senior goalie Alex Garcia kept a clean sheet in the win, including a diving save of a Seaforth (0-12, 0-7) shot with 28 minutes to go in the game.
When the seniors were introduced at halftime, the announcer read off the accolades and future plans of each player. Many of the seniors listed the deep playoff runs the Mustangs had early in their careers as their favorite moments, and the large group of fourth year players want to replicate that once again this season.
“When we play good, we have a really good chance to beat anybody they put up against us,” Martinez said. “When we play at our best, we can beat anyone.”
North Moore plays at Graham Monday.
Pinecrest Claims Team, Individual Top Honors at Sandhills Golf Championships
With only the Pinecrest and Union Pines girls golf teams posting team scores at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championships hosted at Pinehurst No. 6 Monday, the Patriots continued their dominance in a new conference this season.
Pinecrest’s team score of 232 beat Union Pines’ score of 396 to claim the conference title.
Junior Kitson O’Neal won medalist honors with her round of 76. Sophomore BB Rujiranan shot a 77 to finish second and senior Jayden Ford finished third with a 79. Rounding out Pinecrest’s scoring was: Camilah Porras and Kaitlyn Kruczek each with an 81 and Chloe Peters with an 85.
Union Pines was led by Sara Adams with an 81, and was followed up by Carolyn Coffey with a 96. Shawna McDonald had a 109 and Jaclyn Manzo had a 110 in the match for the Vikings.
Pinecrest and Union Pines will play in regionals next Tuesday. Union Pines will travel to Greensboro National, while Pinecrest’s regional is hosted at Longleaf Golf and Family Club.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.