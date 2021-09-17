On a night to honor the seniors in the program, all four seniors played a big part in the four-set win for the Union Pines volleyball team at home against Southern Lee Thursday.
The Vikings defeated the Cavaliers with scores of 25-23, 25-13, 22-25 and 25-14.
“They were really focused and we wanted to show out for our seniors,” Union Pines coach Felicia Marks said.
Senior Gianna Silvestri led the Vikings (11-2, 4-1 SAC) with 18 kills and 19 digs. Senior Faith Driver set up a team-high 25 assists and served six aces. Senior Emma Vacha had nine blocks to lead the team and added 11 kills. Senior Taylor Parker had 17 digs.
In the one set the team lost, Union Pines showed fight until the end. After facing a 23-15 deficit, the Vikings rallied back to cut the deficit to 24-22 before the winning point for Southern Lee dropped.
“We had to fight back in the first set too, but I think it just took us a little bit to wake up,” Marks said. “The third set, we lost our minds a little bit there. We really fought back there, but we put ourselves in a bad situation.”
Union Pines hosts Pinecrest Tuesday.
Pinecrest Downs Hoke County in Three
The Pinecrest volleyball team won its seventh straight match with a three-set home victory over Hoke County Thursday with scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-10.
Laiken Christman continued her strong serving performance with nine aces against the Bucks.
Sydney Garner led the Patriots (10-1, 4-0 SAC) in assists with 15. Emmie Modlin and Caroline Bradford each had nine kills and Marlee Johnson added eight kills.
Pinecrest plays at Union Pines Tuesday.
Mustangs Down Villains at Home
For the second time in program history, the North Moore boys soccer team defeated 1A power Bishop McGuinness with a 4-1 win at home Thursday.
The last win for the Mustangs over the Villains came in 2018.
North Moore plays at Jordan-Matthews on Monday.
Viking Tennis Rebounds Over Lee County
After taking its first conference loss of the season Tuesday against Pinecrest, the Union Pines girls tennis team claimed a 9-0 win at home over Lee County Thursday.
The Vikings surrendered two games in the match and sophomore Tyne Ross won her 25th career match with an 8-0 win in No. 1 singles and an 8-0 win with teammate Lily Slyman in No. 1 doubles. Slyman won her No. 2 singles match with an 8-0 score.
Becca Cameron and Abby Robertson won 8-1 in their singles matches and then won 8-0 in the No. 2 doubles contest.
McKayla Kirk won 8-0 in No. 5 singles, and the No. 6 and No. 3 doubles matches were forfeits by Lee County.
Union Pines hosts Northwood Tuesday.
