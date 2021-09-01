While the two-handed push that North Moore volleyball senior Taleah Cochran-Chisholm used late in the third set against Chatham Central lacked the power most of her attacks, her reaction after the point won by the Mustangs did not reserve her explosive power as she jumped in the air and came down with two feet onto the hardwood floor sending an echo through the North Moore gym Tuesday.
For six seniors on the Mustangs’ roster, the four-set win meant a little more than a typical matchup with the Bears.
“We were big and powerful tonight,” Cochran-Chisholm said. “We’ve got a strong line of hitters so we had to beat them tonight.”
North Moore won by claiming three straight sets with scores of 19-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-12. The win gives the Mustangs a leg up in the new Mid-Carolina Conference over the only other 1A team in the conference. The top 1A team in the conference is automatically seeded into the state playoffs as they are deemed the conference’s 1A champion.
The win also snapped a four-match losing streak in the series that dated back to before the seniors were even at North Moore.
“Since we’ve been freshman, we have not beat them. And every year it’s like, ‘We’ve got to beat Chatham. We’ve got to beat Chatham.’ Now we are seniors and we just beat them,” Reese Hancock said. “It’s awesome.”
The fight which has become a trademark of the North Moore (5-3, 1-0 MCC) volleyball team this season was put on display in the final three sets of the match. After Chatham Central (1-6, 1-0 MCC) won the first set, the Mustangs battled in the second and third sets to set up a fourth set that they led wire-to-wire.
“They played as a team. That was one of the biggest things I would say in the timeouts is to play as a team and have each other’s backs. They did that for sure,” North Moore coach Crystal Leenheer said. “We have battled with Chatham Central. They are one of our biggest rivals right down the road. These girls, especially these six seniors, wanted this win.”
While the powerful swings of Cochran-Chisholm were off the mark and not as prevalent early in the match, she found her stride over the final two sets. She finished with 10 kills, and had seven in the third set.
The Bears jumped ahead 5-0 early in the set and then led 17-9 before North Moore rallied. Hancock and Julia Paschal made several plays to help the Mustangs tie the match at 18-all. The score was tied at 19, two serves later, and then the aforementioned emotion of Cochran-Chisholm was shown as she had three kills, and Hancock added two late to close out the set.
“It was my biggest energy set. I was down for the first two. I had to get up sometime,” Cochran-Chisholm said. “I just had to calm down and relax and think of the team. Everybody has to work together and I had to be a big part and piece of the team with my hits too.”
Hancock was the closer for the Mustangs in the fourth set, collecting four of her team-high 11 kills during the middle portion of the set as the home team took a 14-5 lead.
The senior who transitioned to a hitter this season after being an all-conference libero last year, also had a team-best 11 digs and three service aces.
Early on, she noticed how the team banded together to clean up errors both at the net and on serve receives to claim the second, third and fourth sets.
“We all worked together and got that win. That was the best we’ve worked together all season,” Hancock said. “We had to be there for each other. We had to talk to each other. That’s what makes a volleyball team and that’s what makes us how we just played.”
Senior Julia Paschal had six kills and Jodi Myrick added five kills and three blocks to round out the play at the net by the North Moore seniors. Senior setter Kennedy Mercer had 10 assists.
North Moore plays at Graham Tuesday.
Union Pines Tops Lee County to Open SAC Play
Although the conference layout has changed, Union Pines opened Sandhills Athletic Conference volleyball action with a familiar opponent at Lee County Tuesday, claiming a three-set win.
The Vikings bested the Yellow Jackets with scores of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-15.
Faith Driver had five kills, 14 assists, six steals and two blocks in the win for the Vikings (6-1, 1-0 SAC).
Senior Emma Vacha had a team-high eight kills and Gianna Silvestri added five kills and 15 digs.
Gracelyn Hammes served up five aces.
The Vikings host E.E. Smith Wednesday.
Viking Tennis Opens Conference Play On High Note
The Union Pines girls tennis team opened up Sandhills Athletic Conference play Tuesday with a 9-0 win at Scotland.
The Vikings cruised past the Vikings, allowing four games in singles play.
Tyne Ross won in No. 1 singles and doubles. She teamed up with Lily Slyman for the doubles win and Slyman won 8-0 in No. 2 singles.
Becca Cameron won in No. 3 singles and No. 3 doubles with teammate Ceilidh Clendenin. Abby Roberton and McKayla Kirk each won 8-0 in their singles matches and then won in No. 2 doubles.
Ashlynn Gross won 8-0 in No. 6 singles.
Union Pines hosts Richmond Thursday.
Lee County Stings Union Pines Soccer
The Lee County boys soccer team defeated Union Pines 4-2 in Sanford Tuesday.
Union Pines (1-4-2, 0-1 SAC) goals came from Manny Finicum assist Gabe Phillips and an unassisted goal from David Perez.
The Vikings hosts Jordan-Matthews Friday.
Pinecrest Closes Out Grimsley in Three
In the final game before the start of Sandhills Athletic Conference play, the Pinecrest volleyball team earned a three-set win over Grimsley on the road Monday.
The Patriots’ victory came with set wins of 25-10, 25-22 and 25-20.
Emmie Modlin had 17 kills, 16 digs and three blocks to lead Pinecrest. Lainey Mullins added 13 digs and four aces.
Sydney Karjala recorded 18 assists and seven digs, and Caroline Bradford had six kills.
Pinecrest (5-1) goes to Richmond Thursday to open conference play.
