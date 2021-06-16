There were no surprises that Terry Sanford pulled out during Tuesday’s N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state baseball playoff at home against Union Pines in Fayetteville.
Although the Vikings knew what to expect, miscues snowballed, leading to a 14-6 loss for Union Pines to end its season.
“We knew they were going to put bunts down. We knew they were going to run on the bases. We knew that they didn’t have a lot of power, but they were going to put it in play,” Union Pines coach Eric Marion said. “It kind of felt like the moment got a little too big for us to start with.
“They’re a good team. They haven’t lost a game so clearly they can play some baseball.”
In the pivotal second inning, it was errors and walks that led to seventh-seeded Terry Sanford (14-0) taking control of the game. The end result was 13 combined runs over the second, third and fourth innings.
The Bulldogs got to Union Pines (12-2) junior starter Chance Purvis in the home half of the second inning as Terry Sanford scored four runs without the Vikings retiring a batter to take a 4-2 lead, leading to senior Jonathan Foster taking over on the mound.
Terry Sanford took a 6-2 lead after two complete innings.
Union Pines committed six errors in the game, many of which led to extended innings and more runs scoring for Terry Sanford.
“We were a little shell shocked there in the second inning for the most part. Then it was kind of downhill from there,” Marion said.
Purvis responded at the plate in the top of the third inning with a two-run homer, cutting the Bulldog lead to 6-4. That would be the closest Union Pines would draw to the home team the rest of the night.
The loss marked the end of the high school careers for the Vikings’ five-player senior class. A class that has set the tone for the program moving forward, according to Marion.
“It was a special group. We will definitely miss that crowd,” Marion said. “This senior group kind of switched the culture. Now the expectation is a winning program.”
Senior Jack Lange had two hits to lead off for the Vikings, fellow senior classmates Ethan McKay, Bryson Horney, Aiden Patterson and Foster each had a hit in their final high school game.
Now the torch is passed to the Union Pines junior class to take over next season, and this season showcased the abilities of many of those rising seniors, including three RBIs from Purvis at the plate in the season finale.
“We’ve got a good little group coming back and I’ve kind of challenged them tonight to be a positive impact on the younger guys,” Marion said. “Be the person that people want to be around. Be the one that everyone looks up to because you do the right thing.”
Sophomore Mayson Dear and Finley Spicer, a rising seniors, had an RBI each in the loss.
Terry Sanford’s Nathan Townsend and Hunter Wiggins each had three RBIs in the win. Brent Smith and Josh Humphrey each had two hits to lead the Bulldogs bats.
Starting pitcher Brady Gore struck out nine in his 4 ⅔ innings pitched for Terry Sanford.
The Bulldogs host Clayton in Thursday’s second round.
North Moore Into Second Round With Comeback at Polk County
The North Moore baseball team advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA state playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season with an 8-7 comeback win at Polk County.
The Mustangs (9-4) trailed 3-1 entering the sixth inning before exploding for seven runs over the course of the final two innings. North Moore then held off a Wolverine (8-7) charge in the bottom of the seventh for the playoff win.
North Moore travels to Lincoln Charter for Thursday’s second round.
Junior pitcher Robert Garner struck out nine batters, while also allowing 10 hits and seven runs scored, three of which were earned, in his 6 ⅔ innings on the hill.
Gabriel Swarms led the Mustangs with two hits and also drove in two runs with his four at-bats. Ty Allred had a solo homer in the fourth inning, and Collin Dunlap and Logan Ritter each had an RBI for the Mustangs.
Micah Hill had three RBIs at the plate and also struck out eight batters for Polk County in the game.
