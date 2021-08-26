The Union Pines boys soccer team came into its matchup against Western Harnett looking to pick up their first win of the season Wednesday.
After a very defensive first half between both sides, three Viking players were able to set a spark on the Vikings side shutting out Western Harnett, 3-0, at home.
The defense on both sides continued strong heading into the second half, then the Vikings struck first when sophomore Liam Harrison broke free in open space to sneak it into the net to give the Vikings the first score of the game 1-0 with just 15 minutes remaining. The game was Harrison’s first appearance in a varsity game.
Junior David Perez extended the Vikings’ lead to 2-0 when he broke free between two Eagle defenders with less than 7 minutes remaining.
The Vikings then took a commanding 3-0 lead with less than a minute to go when senior Sean Blatz was able to score with two defenders around him to seal the deal. Perez was credited with the assist.
The first half was all defense as both teams battled back and forth leading into halftime knotted at 0-0.
The Vikings picked up their first win of the season improving their record to 1-2-1. Western Harnett drops to 0-1.
Union Pines travels to a neutral site Friday for a match with Southern Nash. Western Harnett travels to Harnett Central Tuesday for its first conference match of the season.
Vikings Ease Past Purnell Swett
The Union Pines volleyball team claimed its second win this week with a four-set victory over Purnell Swett on the road Wednesday.
With scores of 25-16, 25-10, 23-25 and 25-12, the Vikings defeated the Rams to improve to 4-1.
Senior Gianna Silvestri provided an all-around lift for the Vikings with 22 digs, 12 kills and three service aces. Emma Vacha had a team-high 15 kills.
Faith Driver collected a season-high 27 assists and Alison DeMasi had 16 digs and three service aces.
Union Pines plays at home against Pine Forest Thursday.