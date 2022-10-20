HSSOC-M Union Pines v Pinecrest

Pinecrest Patriots Hayden Walker (10) celebrates his goal during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Pinecrest Wednesday in Cameron. Pinecrest defeated Union Pines, 1-0. 

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Pinecrest Patriots boys soccer team posted a goal with less than 30 minutes left in the match to defeat the Union Pines Vikings on the road Wednesday night to wrap the regular season.

The Patriots (9-6-2, 8-2-2 Sandhills) and the Vikings (9-10-1, 6-5 Sandhills) were locked into another defensive battle from the start, and went into halftime knotted at zero.

Union Pines Vikings Will Brokhoff (8) works hard against Pinecrest Patriots Lucas Derickson (39) during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Pinecrest Wednesday.
The North Moore girls tennis team poses after defeating Jones on the road in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A tennis dual team state playoffs Wednesday.

