The Pinecrest Patriots boys soccer team posted a goal with less than 30 minutes left in the match to defeat the Union Pines Vikings on the road Wednesday night to wrap the regular season.
The Patriots (9-6-2, 8-2-2 Sandhills) and the Vikings (9-10-1, 6-5 Sandhills) were locked into another defensive battle from the start, and went into halftime knotted at zero.
The game-winning goal came with 30 minutes left in the match when Hayden Walker found the net off an assist from Lucas Derickson for the Patriots.
“I think we just really connected better in the second half, and just after we scored that goal, we started to park the bus because why win more than 1-0,” junior Parker Strom said. “We’ve exceeded expectations since the beginning of the year, I think, and I think this team can do a lot to go deep in the state playoffs.”
The Patriots and Vikings wrapped up the regular season Wednesday and will shift focus to the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament that starts on Monday with matchups and times to be announced later.
“The important part for us was to really start the game being such an exciting night with senior night and to be able to control our emotions and match the intensity. I think we did a really good job of doing that and played very well. The opportunities just weren't there. We just didn't create enough offensive chances,” Union Pines coach Ray Blatz said. “After a night like tonight where we showed the ability to compete across the board for every moment of the game, we’re pretty excited about going into the conference tournament thinking there is not a team that we should face that we can’t beat and have had competitive matches against.”
Mustangs Advance, Union Pines and Pinecrest Fall in Tennis States
The North Moore girls tennis team was the only local team to advance to the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association tennis dual team state playoffs that started Wednesday.
Playing on the road at Jones, the Mustangs claimed four wins in singles action and then won in No. 1 and No. 3 doubles to win the match and advance to the second round of the 1A championship at Voyager Academy on Tuesday.
Winners for the Mustangs were Yara Rodriguez, Logan Maness, Bailea Marley and Paris McCollum.
Pinecrest lost 5-4 to Broughton at home Wednesday in the first round of the 4A championship.
The Capitals won four matches in singles play and clinched the match with a victory in No. 2 doubles.
Brooke LaFrenz and Estelle Fitzpatrick won their singles matches and also claimed wins in doubles play as well.
Union Pines was defeated by Croatan at home 6-0 in the first round of the 3A championship.