After an O’Neal 3-pointer inside of two minutes to go that put the Falcons on top for the first time since the first quarter, Pinecrest girls basketball coach Ronshau Cole looked to his bench for a scoring lift. In the noisy Hannah Center gym at O’Neal, Pinecrest junior Jakaya Scott almost didn’t hear her coach calling her name to go check into the contest.
For the Patriots, thankfully she did get in the game during the hectic moment.
Scott hit a pair of treys late in the game, her second coming with six seconds left to help the Patriots pull out a 36-35 road win over the in-county opponent Monday.
“I just realized I had to keep calm. We had one goal, and that was to win,” Scott said. “We just needed to run our plays, pass the ball and get smart shots.”
Smart shots from Scott included a 3-pointer from the right wing shortly after being subbed onto the floor to tie the score at 33-all with 1:40 left on the clock. O’Neal (5-2) countered with an inside score from Kelyce McSwain with 53 seconds left, putting the Falcons up 35-33.
Pinecrest (4-1) forced a turnover with less than 20 seconds left, and what looked like a broken fast-break possession for the Patriots ended as Scott’s game-winning shot from left of the top of the key was true to seal the win.
“I just catch the ball and shoot it. It’s automatic for me,” Scott said. “You’ve just got to have confidence.”
Scott finished with nine points, all from made shots from behind the arc in the second half. Pinecrest’s four wins this season have come by a combined total of 19 points, including two wins by one point the last two weeks.
“Each game we get more chemistry,” Scott said. “We beat Hoggard and they are a well skilled team, but I just don’t want to get our heads blown up. We still have to play each day. Each day is a new game we’re going to have to prove ourselves.”
O’Neal’s squad with a relatively new lineup this season showed grit in the second half, coming back to take the lead after trailing by as much as 12 points in the first half. Senior Emmie Modlin finished with 12 points, and Aniyah Jackson had 11 points.
“I was really proud of how we fought. We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole, we allowed the game to get a little bit bigger than it needed to be in the first half. They started to buy in and dig in,” O’Neal coach Lulu Brase said. “Defense has always been our thing. It’s always going to be a thing of any program I’m a part of, and I was proud of them for digging in and defending, even when they were tired of getting big stops late.”
Senior Caelan McHarney scored all of her eight points in the second half, including a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Her second triple put O’Neal up by three with less than two minutes to go. Freshman Ashanti Fox had 14 points to lead all scorers.
Pinecrest opens Sandhills Athletic Conference play at Richmond Friday, while O’Neal hosts Burlington Christian Academy Friday.
Defense Stifles Village For O’Neal Boys Win
An unrelenting defense for the O’Neal boys basketball team led the Falcons to their third straight win by a 74-39 win over Village Christian at home Monday.
“Our first three games at home, we played really, really good teams, and now we are getting into the schedule where we can win games,” O’Neal coach Jeff Haarlow said. “I thought the last two weeks, in particular, our defense has been really good.”
Turnovers in the open floor led to run outs for the Falcons (4-3), especially in the second half with O’Neal outscoring Village 34-18 after halftime.
Malachy White had 15 points to lead O’Neal. Naoh Harrington had 14 points after three 3-pointers early in the win. D’Marion Tomlinson had 12 points, including nine in the fourth quarter.
“With 39 points tonight and I think it was 20 on Thursday, it’s going to be what we are going to be good at this year,” Haarlow said of the defense. “We’ve got to keep it going.”
Village’s Andre Myrie had 16 points.
The Falcons host Burlington Christian Academy Friday.
Jets Take Two Over Mustangs
Visiting Jordan-Matthews opened Mid-Carolina Conference play with two wins over North Moore in Robbins Monday.
The Mustangs dropped the girls contest, 60-51, to the Jets, and Jordan-Matthews won the boys game by a 54-52 score.
In the boys game, North Moore was led in scoring by seniors Javory Wall and Logan Ritter with 12 points each.
North Moore hosts Research Triangle Wednesday.
Vikings Go 2-3 at Lake Norman Duals
Taking on some of the best teams in the Southeastern United States, the Union Pines Wrestling team claimed two wins in five matches Saturday at the Lake Norman Duals.
The Vikings were victorious over West Forsyth by a 42-33 score, and also defeated Christiansburg out of Virginia, 55-24.
Leading the showing on the mat for Union Pines was Aiden McCafferty, who went 4-0 at 170 pounds, and earned a win at 182 pounds in the event.
Keaton Crawford at 106 pounds, Joseph Vrabcak at 138, Brock Sullivan at 160 and Kellen DeVries at 285 all went 3-2 in the duals.
Two wins apiece were claimed by Jayden Crawford, Fin McCafferty, Gaige Lloyd, Dantrell Williams, Nicholas Mascolino and Colton Collins.
On Friday, the Vikings claimed two wins in a pair of matches hosted at AL Brown. The Vikings opened with a 48-33 win over Hough, before claiming a 56-21 win over AL Brown.
Among the wins for McCafferty on the weekend, a Friday night win at 182 pounds for the senior over Gavin Hartsell, the defending 3A state champion at 182 in overtime.
Pinecrest Stays Perfect At Mason Wagner Event
A 5-0 day on the mat led the Pinecrest wrestling team to 14-0 on the season in dual meets at the Mason Wagner Memorial Tournament Saturday.
The Patriots stayed perfect, including a 48-28 win over No. 1 Laney on the day. Other wins came over Chapel Hill, Topsail and Hoggard.
