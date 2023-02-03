Coaches always talk about how sports is a game of inches. A few inches for the Pinecrest boys basketball team proved to be the difference late in the game and in overtime at Scotland on Friday in Sandhills Athletic Conference action.
A costly step out of bounds and a rimmed out free throw were a pair of plays late that resulted in an 81-78 loss for the Patriots, their second in five days at the hands of the Scots.
On the final possession of regulation, Pinecrest got what they wanted. Moving the Scotland zone defense and and finding the open man with skip passes, Will Stites, the Patriots leading scorer in the game caught the ball on the left wing with seconds remaining and threw up a 3-pointer than dropped, but the officials ruled that his left heel was on the out-of-bounds line when he took his jumper.
“The guys listened to the game plan and what we wanted to do. They executed there late. Will had his heel out on that last-second shot of regulation, I’ll have to see the film,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said. “The guys executed well. We got some good shots in overtime, but we just missed that one shot.”
On Pinecrest’s final possession of overtime, the Patriots caught the desired outcome when sophomore Javion Saunders drove the lane and was fouled for a pair of free throws. His first rattled around the rim and missed with two seconds left, and after the second one dropped, the Scots broke the Pinecrest press to add a finishing bucket with seconds remaining to seal the win.
Pinecrest (12-9, 6-4 Sandhills) took the largest lead of the game at 29-20 midway through the second quarter, and then a track meet broke out between the sides, with Scotland (17-4, 8-2 Sandhills) clawing back to take the lead late in the game on the shoulders of senior Lamonte’ Cousar, who reached the 1,000-point mark for his career in the game.
“Will was hitting big shots for us time and time again, and we forgot we had to play both ends of the court. We were very excited for Will to hit those shots, but we did not get back and they had a lot of easy transition baskets,” Parrish said. “We did not want to give them a lot of easy baskets, and that built their confidence up.”
Cousar had 38 points in the game, with a majority coming from the free-throw line in the second half. He knocked down a 3-pointer from right of the top of the key with 27 seconds left to tie the contest at 71-all as he scored all 24 of the 25 points for the Scots in the fourth period.
Stites’ shooting led to 27 points with nine 3-pointers made in the final three periods. The sharp-shooting senior seemed to not be able to miss in the third quarter as the Patriots attempted to keep Scotland at bay.
J.D. Scarbrough had 23 points, including a pair of free throws late in the fourth in front of Scotland’s fans attempting to make the senior miss with their jeers when he stepped up to the line.
Pinecrest hosts Hoke County on senior night Tuesday.
“They’re teenagers. Things just bounce off of them. They will take this loss hard tonight, and we’ll get after it again Monday morning,” Parrish said.
Pinecrest Girls’ Comeback Falls Short
Falling behind double digits in the first quarter, and taking a lead briefly in the third quarter, the Pinecrest girls basketball team was unable to avenge an overtime loss to Scotland earlier this week when the teams met in Laurinburg Friday night.
Scotland closed the third quarter strong and hit free throws down the stretch to finish off a 50-45 win over the Patriots and remain undefeated in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.
“I saw fight from them, but what I would like to see is coming out and not having to fight back. Let’s come out and let’s play from tipoff to the buzzer sounding,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said. “Right now we are not doing that, and things happen like they happen tonight.”
Pinecrest (10-6, 8-2 Sandhills) senior Jakaya Scott hit a deep two-pointer with 1:30 to go in the third quarter, to put Pinecrest up 31-30 for the first time since the first quarter, and a timeout was called by Scotland (14-7, 10-0 Sandhills) to try and end the Patriots’ run.
The timeout worked as Scotland went on a 12-0 run over the next four minutes of game time, and led by double digits for most of the fourth quarter.
Pinecrest attempted to get back into the game, but scoring chances didn’t drop for the visitors.
“I felt like (Alicia McClain) was hurting us, and she fouled out, so we took it as an opportunity to try and take control of the game at the end,” Cole said. “We wanted to attack the basket, try to score and hit some free throws.”
Scott led Pinecrest with 27 points scored, and Anyiah McGregor added six points.
“She had a big game (against Southern Lee) where she had 22 points in the first half. Jakaya can play, and we have to just try to be consistent,” Cole said. “I want her to come out and play day in and day out like that, and be a leader for the team.”
Morgan Thompson’s 22 points led the Scots, and McClain had 13 points.
Pinecrest hosts Hoke County Tuesday.
Vikings Start Fast to Top Bucks; Boys Fall
Scoring 18 points in the first quarter, the Union Pines girls basketball team picked up a 48-45 win on the road at Hoke County Friday night in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.
Taryn Pekala scored 23 points, and was 3-for-6 from behind the arc in the win. The Vikings’ (8-11, 5-5 Sandhills) sophomore also had seven steals.
Lunden Brown had 10 points and five steals, and the Vikings had 20 steals as a team. Meghan McCaskill and Mikayla Dunn each scored six points. Savannah McCaskill had 13 rebounds.
In the boys game, Hoke County defeated Union Pines, 68-47.
Trent Hilburn led the Vikings with 19 points. Demari Patterson had 14 points and Jackson Sales finished with seven.
Union Pines hosts Southern Lee Tuesday.
Pinecrest’s Rowland Makes Final Day
With a perfect run on Friday, Pinecrest sophomore Megan Rowland advanced to the finals of the 107-pound weight class championship match at the NCHSAA girls wrestling invitational Saturday in Greensboro.
One of three Patriots competing in the girls state championship tournament, Rowland claimed three wins by fall, and will wrestle Omarzria Wright at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse Saturday morning.
The finals and third-place matches for all 12 weight classes will be held starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Senior Jocelyn Mattingly lost in the consolation semifinals of the 132-pound division, and claimed three wins on the day. Saoirse Moler went 1-2 on the day at 145 pounds.
