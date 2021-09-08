IMG_9899.jpeg

Union Pines' Emma Vacha (12) takes on a Scotland blocker for a kill in Tuesday's Sandhills Athletic Conference match.

 Neel Madhavan/Laurinburg Exchange

A seven-game win streak for the Union Pines volleyball team was snapped Tuesday at Scotland in four sets.

The Scots stayed perfect on the season with scores of 26-24, 25-19, 13-25 and 25-21.

The Vikings (8-2, 1-1 SAC) were led by senior Gianna Silvestri with 19 kills, 18 digs and three blocks.

Faith Driver dished out 19 assists and also had 15 digs in the loss.

Emma Vacha had six blocks and five kills.

Brisi Gonzalez added 16 digs.

Union Pines hosts Richmond Thursday.

Union Pines Blanks Hoke County

The Union Pines girls tennis team continued its dominant run through Sandhills Athletic Conference play with a 9-0 win at Hoke County Tuesday.

Tyne Ross and Lily Slyman each won their singles matches 8-0, and then went on to claim the No. 1 doubles match, 8-1.

Becca Cameron and Abby Robertson won their singles matches and then took the No. 2 doubles match, 8-1. McKayla Kirk won her singles and doubles match with teammate Ceilidh Clendenin in the Nlo. 3 doubles match.

Ashlynn Gross won in No. 6 singles.

Union Pines hosts Southern Lee Thursday.

Pinecrest Golfers Open With Win

The Pinecrest girls golf team opened its season at Scotch Meadows Country Club Tuesday with a sizable win over Scotland.

The Patriots' team total of 122 topped Scotland's 188, and two freshmen played a big part in the Pinecrest win.

First-year players Camilah Porras and Kaitlyn Kruczek each shot a nine-hole score of 40 to lead Pinecrest. Jayden Ford had a round of 42 while Chloe Peters, Kitson O'Neal and B.B. Rujiranan had rounds of 44.

