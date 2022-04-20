Pinecrest baseball coach Jeff Hewitt is a big believer that the energy from a team’s dugout bleeds out to their performance on the field.
With every run scored Tuesday night at Terry Sanford in the championship game of Bulldog Invitational, the Richmond dugout across the infield from the Patriots erupted — 13 times to be exact.
“We were doing our best in trying to get the guys up. We hit at Pinecrest, and we were just going through the motions. That’s something has been known to do, but we have also been known to be really good,” Hewitt said after the 13-1 loss for the Patriots, which marked the program’s biggest margin of defeat since 2009.
“After an emotional win last night, coming back today one of the things we told our guys is whoever is going to this game wants it more. Honestly it was Richmond County. They wanted it more.”
Richmond (13-5) had lost the first two meetings between the Sandhills Athletic Conference foes when the matchups counted for the league standings, but the Raiders have grown since those two contests earlier this season. The offense scored at least one run in six of the seven innings, and attacked the five different pitchers Pinecrest sent to the mound.
“I’m just really proud with the way they carried themselves, especially the seniors,” Richmond coach Ron Ransom told the Richmond Observer. “I thought the energy in the dugout was fantastic. It was a big win for us.”
Errors and mistakes from the Patriots (14-5) helped the Raiders add to their lead throughout.
Five runs scored for Richmond in the bottom of the fourth inning, with two runs scoring on a Cameron Way double. Colin Wheeler drove in a run on a double to left field, and another runner beat the throw to the plate. Camron Seagraves made it a 7-0 lead after the top of the fourth with an RBI single.
Pinecrest nudged its lone run across in the bottom of the fourth with the bottom of the order when Grayson Hudgins hit a groundout to score a teammate, making it 7-1.
With a 9-1 lead heading into the seventh inning, Richmond scored four more runs. An error on a failed pickoff plated the first run, and RBI hits from James Clayton and Ashton Phifer followed.
Wheeler pitched 6 ⅓ innings, and allowed five hits in the win to claim MVP honors for the tournament.
Pinecrest’s Nick DiCarlo, J.D. Scarbrough and Colby Wallace were named to the all-tournament team.
“That was one of the things we really challenged our guys to do, because the more we felt like we could have on the all-tournament team, the further we could go in this tournament,” Hewitt said. “What I have been known to see with this team is when you have a game like this, they come back and prove that they can be even better.”
Pinecrest plays at home against Western Harnett Thursday.
Pekala’s Five Goals Fuel Vikings to Home Win
Freshman Taryn Pekala scored five goals and assisted on another goal in a 7-1 win for the Union Pines girls soccer team at home over Southern Lee Tuesday.
The freshman’s scoring has provided a lift all season, and her season-high goal total helped the Vikings (10-3-1, 7-1 Sandhills) take a 5-0 lead at the half, and Pekala had four of them.
Seniors Gianna Silvestri and Lexi Robbins scored the other two goals for Union Pines in the win.
Robbins assisted on two goals, Silvestri on another and Eva Reinhardt passed for another score.
Union Pines plays at Carrboro Friday.
Mustangs Ease To Senior Night Win
Scoring all of its runs in either the bottom of the first or fourth innings, the North Moore baseball team claimed a 14-0 win over Southern Wake Academy at home Tuesday on senior night.
Six runs scored in the bottom of the first inning and the other eight came in the fourth inning for the Mustangs (12-1).
Bryson Ward had a pair of hits and drove in four runs and Logan Ritter drove in three runs on a pair of hits. Other RBI contributors for the Mustangs included Ashton Monroe and Justin Garner with two, and one RBI from Gabriel Swarms and Branson Clendenin.
Robert Garner pitched 3 ⅓ innings and struck out six batters, Swarms struck out all five batters he faced in relief.
North Moore hosts Bartlett Yancey Tuesday.
Vikings Defeat Timberwolves in Tourney Opener
Eight combined runs scored in the final two innings helped the Union Pines baseball team defeat Montgomery Central in the opening round of the Chatham Central Easter Tournament Tuesday by a 15-4 score.
Seniors Chance Purvis and Micah Monaghan drove in four runs apiece, with Purvis collecting three hits and Monaghan had two. Griffin Booker also had three hits.
Trevor Hilburn drove in two runs, and Finley Spicer and Ryan Wallace each added one RBI.
Spicer and Hilburn came in relief, and combined to throw 3 ⅓ scoreless innings and allowed one hit.
The Vikings take on host Chatham Central Wednesday at 7 p.m.
