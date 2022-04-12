In the midst of a blowout win, a goal in the third quarter from visiting Terry Sanford that most teams would just shrug off led to a quick huddle for the Pinecrest boys lacrosse defensive unit huddled up to find a quick remedy for what had gone wrong.
“It’s all about the procedure. We carry this procedure into bigger games and it helps us keep our cool to help us fix the problems and mistakes in the game and try to prevent them from happening again,” said senior Tyler Steele.
The leadership of that unit, which is the most cohesive unit on the team according to their coach, took control after surrendering three goals in the first period to clamp down a 21-5 Pinecrest win at home Monday night.
“I’ve told the defense that I really count on them,” Pinecrest coach Brad Thomson said. “I think our defense, if you watch them, plays most like a team. Even when they get the ball, they are looking for each other, and it’s cut, cut, cut and bang, bang, bang, and the ball is up the field.”
The final three quarters produced two Bulldog goals, both coming from Tate Mannel, with the defense sneaking to force quick double teams and turnovers to feed the offense.
“When our offense is down, it’s up to us to keep them up and keep us in the game. We take great pride in that. We’re happy to be, I guess, ‘The guys,’” Steele said. “The guys to get it done.”
Along with Steele are defensive players junior Deacon Medwick and senior Jackson Cook. Late in the contest against Terry Sanford, Steele took himself out to allow the younger players to get playing time, but his leadership didn’t stop there, coaching on his teammates from the sidelines.
“You’ve just got to be there for your teammates. They’re there for you when you’re on the field, and if you’re not there for them, they are not going to respect you,” Steele said. That’s what it’s all about: winning your teammates' respect, you have to give it to them on and off the field.”
The pride that the Pinecrest (9-2, 6-0) defense takes on stopping its opponents bleeds past the lines of the lacrosse field, Steele said, and the group looks to be the best they can be in the classroom and other areas of their lives.
That was exemplified in the eyes of Thomson when the defense got goalkeeper Dominick Bialer involved after being frustrated from three goals in the first period.
“They could see his confidence is down, so they put him in a situation where he could boost his confidence,” the coach said. “When we got the ball, we made sure to get him the ball and he was able to throw nice passes and outlet them to build his confidence. I didn’t tell them to get it to Dom, they recognized it.”
Pinecrest rotates two goalkeepers in a game normally, and in the second half, Jackson Van De Car recorded his 100th career save in the win.
“They’re both studs, and they know it. They don’t care,” Steele said. “In fact, they probably care about each other more than they care about themselves. They’re here for the team and that’s what we need.”
With the defense locking down Terry Sanford, the offense continued to work on passing the ball at a slowed-down pace to grow that part of its game.
“I think offensively we are playing well. We slowed it down and worked on what we needed to work on and that’s what we really need on Wednesday,” Thomson said.
In the final three quarters, Ben Wolfe, Marco Wellner, Gavin Hoover and Chris Kaufman each scored two goals apiece.
Pinecrest hosts Apex Wednesday ahead of the first varsity meeting with rival Union Pines Thursday at home.
Bulldogs Bite Patriots to Avenge Loss
While the Pinecrest girls lacrosse team didn’t start out flat, it quickly plateaued against Terry Sanford at home Monday night.
Needing a win to hold onto the lead in the conference standings, Pinecrest’s opening goal was quickly answered, and repeated three more times to give Terry Sanford a lead it would convert into a 19-16 win to create a tie atop the standings.
“I think when we were in Fayetteville, it was a little more back and forth. They scored, we scored, they scored and we scored. They got up on us in Fayetteville, but we came back and got ahead. We were just flat after that first goal,” Pinecrest coach Cameron Vestermark said. “We scored and they picked up their pace and roared off those four goals in a row and we were in a hole the rest of the game.”
A Maya Hausauer goal less than two minutes into the contest put Pinecrest (XX) up, and the Bulldogs (xx) answered with four straight goals over the next six and a half minutes.
Haley Adamo scored a goal on a fast break opportunity to make it a 4-2 deficit, and that would be the closest Pinecrest would get to Terry Sanford the rest of the contest.
Terry Sanford controlled a majority of the draws in the contest, and used the possessions for its offense to build up a 10-5 lead in the first half and then a 17-10 lead in the second half.
“I think a lot of it was reading where the ball goes off the draw and getting the ball on the first try,” Vestermark said. “We would get there and the ball would bounce off and we couldn’t get possession of it and we would just hit it to them.”
Sophomore Allie Hirst scored three of her team-high six goals in the final 10 minutes of the contest, where the Patriots cut the lead down, but ran out of time to complete a comeback.
“It’s a testament to the team that they are. They just banded together and kept fighting,” Vestermark said. “Shooting, when they were on, boy, their shots were incredible. That let us down a little bit too when we hit the goaltender six or seven times.”
Adamo scored three goals, and Hausauer, Karsen Corbett and Brielyn Wilson scored two goals apiece.
Pinecrest hosts Union Pines Thursday.
Vikings Pick Up Road Lacrosse Win
The Union Pines girls lacrosse team was victorious in a 15-8 road conference win at Jack Britt Monday night.
Sophomore Janie Spicer scored six goals and freshman Arianna Cline added five goals in the win. Spicer and Madelyn Telemeco each assisted on three goals and Izzy Bonillo had 10 saves in goal.
The Vikings travel to Pinecrest Thursday.
Patriots Use Big Inning to Top Bucs
Scoring six runs in the top of the sixth inning, the Pinecrest softball team picked up a 10-5 road non-conference win over Jack Britt Monday.
Junior Karma Morrison drove in four runs and had a pair of hits in the win. Freshman Allison Melango added two RBIs, while Trissa Salazar and Kaylin Mills each had an RBI. Salazar joined Morrison as the other Patriot with two hits.
Pinecrest hosts Scotland Thursday.
Union Pines Tennis Dismantles Scots
Sweeping singles action, the Union Pines boys tennis team earned an 8-1 win at home over Scotland Monday.
Caleb Downing, Luke O’Donnell, Philip Johnson and Joey Tortora picked up straight-set wins over the Scots in singles action. Aaron Scodius won by injury retirement and Jackson Carmichael won in a tiebreaker.
In doubles action, Downing and O’Donnell won in No. 1 doubles, 8-0, and Johnson and Scodius took the No. 2 doubles win, 8-1.
The Vikings play in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at Southern Lee.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.