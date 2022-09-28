featured Roundup: Pinecrest Volleyball Handles Richmond in Three Sets By JONATHAN BYM || jonathan@thepilot.com Jonathan Bym Author twitter Author email Sep 28, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pinecrest senior Lainey Mullins readies to pass the ball in a match this season for the Patriots. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pinecrest volleyball team won its seventh match in a row on the road over Richmond Tuesday night to start the second half of the Sandhills Athletic Conference rotation.Scores in the match were 25-13, 25-21 and 25-15, all in favor of the Patriots.A big offensive night from senior Karsen Corbett included 18 kills in the win for Pinecrest (15-2, 7-0 Sandhills) Nearly half of the points in the match were kills for the Patriots, and setter Sydney Karjala assisted on 37 of the points, while also contributing six digs and three aces.Caroline Bradford contributed 10 digs and eight kills.Lainey Mullins had 16 digs and seven aces.The Patriots host Southern Lee Thursday.Vikings Top Raiders In Conference MatchThe Union Pines girls tennis team claimed a 6-3 win at home Tuesday over Richmond. In the win, Tyne Ross claimed her 58th career match with a singles win by an 8-0 score and then a win in No. 1 doubles alongside Lily Slyman.Slyman won the No. 2 singles match by an 8-0 score.Abby Robertson also won her singles matches and also in doubles as well when she teamed up with Madelyn Ragsdale for the tiebreaker win in doubles.Kinsley Creel won in No. 5 singles.Union Pines (9-1) travels to Hoke County Thursday.Grunts Get Revenge Father Vincent Capodanno sophomore Alexis Waldo defends the net against North Moore. Contributed After falling in straight sets earlier this season, the Father Vincent Capodanno volleyball team defeated the North Moore JV girls squad in three sets to improve to 2-9 on the season.The match was a home match for the Grunts, played at St. John Paul II’s gym. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Bym Author twitter Author email Follow Jonathan Bym Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days Calendar Sep 28 Field of Honor Wed, Sep 28, 2022 Sep 28 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Wed, Sep 28, 2022 Sep 29 Field of Honor Thu, Sep 29, 2022 Sep 29 Shaw House Tours (NOW ON SATURDAYS) Thu, Sep 29, 2022 Sep 29 "Mother of Normandy" Movie Screening & Book Signing Thu, Sep 29, 2022