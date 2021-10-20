Shaking off slow starts, the Pinecrest volleyball team defeated Southern Lee at home Tuesday in the semifinals of the Sandhills Athletic Conference championships.
With scores of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-18, the Patriots advanced to the championship match at home against Union Pines Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“We had a slow start in every set. The first six points were kind of slow and then they just kind of turned it up,” Pinecrest coach Scott Shepherd said. “I know they are ready for tomorrow.”
Playing in the auxiliary gym at Pinecrest, the Patriots (20-4) were able to generate energy in the smaller location the program enjoys playing in.
“We love playing in here. The girls were excited. We didn’t have the crowd we thought we’d have, but we can generate our own noise because it’s so much smaller,” Shepherd said.
Senior Grace Lyons led the Patriots at the net with 11 kills, and she also added nine digs. Fellow senior Emmie Modlin had 19 digs and seven kills.
Also providing a lift at the net were Marlee Johnson with eight kills, Caroline Bradford with five kills and Karsen Corbett with five kills and four blocks.
Junior Sydney Karjala had 28 assists to go with her 11 digs.
Vikings Top Scotland In 3 Sets
To set up the matchup with the cross-county rivals, the Union Pines volleyball claimed a three-set win on the road at Scotland Tuesday.
Using scores of 25-17, 25-9 and 25-21, the Vikings advanced to the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship match, and took the top 3A seed from the conference for the state playoffs that begin this weekend.
Senior Gianna Silvestri had a team-high 10 kills, three service aces and added eight digs for the Vikings (19-4). Fellow senior Faith Driver had 21 assists, 13 digs and three aces. Emma Vacha had six kills and six blocks.
Brisi Gonzalez had 14 digs to lead the Vikings and Gracelyn Hammes tallied six kills, three blocks and three assists.
Mustangs Race In Mid-Carolina Cross Country Meet
Two North Moore runners claimed all-conference honors in the girls race as the Mustangs finished second at the Mid-Carolina Conference hosted at North Moore Tuesday.
Adysen Robinson finished sixth in the race to come in as the first North Moore runner to cross the finish line in 26 minutes and 19 seconds to finish in sixth place. North Moore’s Savannah Kennedy took 12th in a time of 27:54.
Seaforth both both the boys and girls team championships, and had the top individual finishers.
The North Moore boys finished fourth, with no runners finishing in the top 12 to earn all-conference honors. Austin Luck was the Mustangs’ top finisher in a time of 21:50 to come in 19th place.
North Moore Advances to Conference Title Match
The North Moore volleyball team locked up a spot in the Mid-Carolina Conference tournament championship match, and the top 1A seed out of the league for the state playoffs with a four-set win over Chatham Central Tuesday.
The Mustangs won 25-15, 18-25, 25-14 and 25-16 in Graham, and will face Bartlett Yancey Wednesday at Graham.
Pats, Vikings Compete In Golf Regionals
The Pinecrest and Union Pines girls golf teams qualified for next week’s NCHSAA state championships after playing at their respective regionals Tuesday.
Pinecrest tallied a team score of 20 over par at Longleaf Golf and Family Club, good enough for fourth behind regional champion Reagan, West Forsyth and Holly Springs. The top three teams automatically qualify for states, but if a team has three or more individual finish inside the top 17, like Pinecrest had, that team would qualify for states.
Senior Jayden Ford led the Patriots with a round of 5 over par, after shooting a 37 on her second nine of the day.
Freshman Camilah Porras shot a 79, and closed her round with a second nine at 1 over par. Sophomore B.B. Rujiranan finished 14th with a round of 80 and junior Kitson O’Neal tied for 15th with a round of 81.
Freshman Kaitlyn Kruczek finished in a tie for 21st with a round of 83.
Union Pines finished third in the 3A Central regional hosted at Greensboro National.
Sara Adams finished in a tie for 11th with a round of 90 to head up the Vikings’ showing at regionals. Carolyn Coffey finished with a round of 91, finishing in a tie for 13th.
Shawna McDonald shot a 104, Morgan Pettine shot a 106 and Jaclyn Manzo shot a 114.
The 4A state championship will be played on Pinehurst No. 5, and the 3A state championship will play at Foxfire on the Grey Fox course. Both championships will be 36 holes over Monday and Tuesday.
