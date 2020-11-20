Pinecrest senior Sophi Galford had two reasons to celebrate on Thursday.
The first being it was her birthday, and the play by the Patriots’ libero to start off the Sandhills Athletic Conference volleyball match against visiting Richmond helped lead to another celebration, this time for the entire team in the form of a three-set win.
Pinecrest earned its second three-set win of the week in its home opener with scores of 25-5, 25-22 and 25-20.
The lopsided first set began with Galford claiming 10 straight service points as Pinecrest (2-0) led 11-0 over Richmond (1-1). During that stretch, Galford recorded all of her team-high four aces.
“Some of it was easy to pick players to hit it to and then when they would sub someone else then I would go for them,” Galford said. “We really just kept pushing and pushing and played clean the whole set.
“I think that’s the biggest accomplishment for a Pinecrest athlete is beating a rival school and to do it on my birthday made it even better.”
On top of the precision of her serves, Pinecrest coach Scott Shepherd said that Galford’s quickness to get the ball in play was a factor as well.
“At Seventy-First, Sophi went out and started doing that rapid fire serving and it started to work out well for us,” he said. “Sophi at any moment can take the team and put them on her back, and when she does that, the team follows her lead.”
After taking the 11-0 lead, Pinecrest limited its miscues, while also taking advantage of a handful of Richmond errors to close out the opening set.
“That was probably the cleanest set we have played in my four years coaching here,” Shepherd said.
Richmond jumped ahead with early leads in each of the next two sets, and after a nearly clean first set, there were times when miscommunications and attack errors allowed the Raiders to hang in before late rallies led to Patriot set victories.
In the second set, Richmond went ahead 6-0 to start and carried that margin for several serves before Pinecrest stormed back to tie the set at 10-all. Pinecrest took a 12-11 lead later it never surrendered, even though the spread stayed within three points coming in.
What came into play then was the ability for the Patriots to self correct when miscues started to build up, Shepherd said..
“In sets that like, most of the time it's more about our side cleaning up the messes,” Shepherd said. “Our girls are at that stage where they know what to do in that situation.”
Also was the timeliness of senior Lexi Allen to come through in close situations for the offense.
Allen had four kills in the second set and one of her two aces late in the stanza to take an 18-15 lead.
“I want to be able to help in any circumstance, and if it means doing a good job to help get the team off and going in a hard spot I will do that as well,” she said.
The senior had a team-high seven kills, and the ones she had in the third set came when Richmond and Pinecrest were in a tug-of-war for momentum.
“She just has one of those intangibles where she can use her court sense for her to know when to do what,” Shepherd said. “You saw a good example of that in the third set when touch out-rules power and she knows when to do both.”
Richmond led for a majority of the final set, until a late surge from Pinecrest gave it a 20-19 lead after an ace from Emma Modlin. Karsen Corbett, Grace Lyons and Allen put the Patriots up 23-20 with kills and Lyons’ attack from the right side to end the match was her sixth and final kill.
Chloe Modlin led the team with four blocks. Galford led the Patriots with 18 digs and Sydney Karjala dished out 17 assists.
Pinecrest plays at Purnell Swett on Monday, and won’t return home until after Thanksgiving when it plays host to Scotland on Dec. 1.
In the JV match, Pinecrest rallied to win in three sets with scores of 24-26, 29-27 and 15-13.
Union Pines Rallies Over Harnett Centeral
The Union Pines volleyball team surrendered the opening set of its Tri-County Conference home match to Harnett Central on Thursday, but the Vikings bounced back to claim a four-set victory on senior night.
The Vikings’ win came with scores of 21-25, 25-15, 25-15 and 25-19.
Morgan Protts led Union Pines (1-0) in kills, with 16, and digs, with 12, as she was honored along with fellow seniors Ali Polidori, Shelby Hull and Anistyn Deese.
Polidori had 18 assists, as well as six digs. Hull added 10 digs.
Freshman Tyne Ross served four aces.
Union Pines hosts Lee County on Monday.
