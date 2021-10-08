Having gone nearly a month without dropping a set in Sandhills Athletic Conference play, the Pinecrest volleyball team continued its dominant run with a three-set win over Scotland Thursday at home.
The win has the Patriots one win away from locking up the Sandhills Athletic Conference regular season crown outright with two matches left this week.
Pinecrest (16-1, 10-0 Sandhills) won with set scores of 25-14, 25-16 and 25-16 over the Scots.
Sydney Karjala dished 20 assists and served five aces in the win.
At the net, senior Emmie Modlin had nine kills, and Karsen Corbett and Julia Emore each added six kills.
Lainey Mullins added 17 digs.
Pinecrest plays in a tournament against Chapel Hill, J.H. Rose, Green Hope and Cedar Ridge this weekend before traveling to Hoke County Tuesday.
Vikings Top Bucks In Three Sets
The Union Pines volleyball team quickly defeated Hoke County at home with scores of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-7.
The seniors played a vital part in the win. Faith Driver dished 15 assists, Taylor Parker had four kills and five aces and Gianna Silvestri added 11 kills and eight digs.
Brisi Gonzalez had nine digs and three service aces.
The Vikings (16-3, 9-2 Sandhills) travel to Southern Lee Tuesday.