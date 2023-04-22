With a pair of close wins this week, the Pinecrest girls soccer team is on a 10-game win streak this season with four games remaining.
On Tuesday Pinecrest hosted Richmond, and claimed a 2-0 win over the Raiders.
The Patriots were rewarded an early penalty kick that freshman forward Jayden Lamielle buried the ball in the top left corner to make the score 1-0.
In the 27th minute, junior midfielder Sarah Kennedy played a fantastic through ball to Lamielle, who took three touches forward and shot the ball into the lower left corner of the goal just grazing the post and in to make the score 2-0 going into half. The team collectively had a great defensive stand with senior goalkeeper Kassidy Woodard recording another clean sheet.
Hosting Lee County Thursday, overtime was needed for the Patriots to claim a 1-0 win.
The game was senior night to honor the program's five seniors: Savannah Dunahay, Sami O'Rieilly, Abby Pittman, Angelina Sassano and Woodard. Lee County came out firing creating several early chances in the game, and hitting the post twice.
In the first overtime period, Pinecrest was awarded a corner kick, and junior Kamden Lewis stepped up and delivered a serve to the back post where Pittman finished it to put the Patriots up 1-0.
"We continue to just figure it out each game with the available players we have for each game,” Pinecrest coach Tyler Herbst said. “Injuries are part of the game and it's a long season, so it's great to see each player contributing to our team's current success.”
The Patriots will play two away games, starting Monday at Southern Lee and Friday at. Scotland.
Patriots Complete Sweep of Hoke County
Scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning, the Pinecrest baseball team claimed a 19-1 win in five innings over Hoke County at home Friday.
The Patriots (19-3, 9-1 Sandhills) recorded the runs on 13 hits, led by seniors Colby Wallace and Ilyas Kalila with three apiece. Noah Arnette had a pair of hits and drove home four RBIs. J.D. Scarbrough had a home run and three RBIs.
Pinecrest threw Wallace, Arnett and Zach Wiley. Arnett struck out six batters in three innings, and Wallace struck out all three in a perfect inning on the mound.
Pinecrest hosts Union Pines Tuesday.
Vikings Get Revenge Over Southern Lee
After a quiet offensive game when the teams met earlier in the week, the Union Pines baseball team recorded a 5-1 win over Southern Lee at home Friday night.
Union Pines (11-11, 5-5 Sandhills) scored three runs in the bottom of the second to give senior Mayson Dear early run support. Dear struck out 10 batters across seven innings and allowed three hits.
At the plate, Ryan Wallace had two hits and an RBI, and Gavin Patterson had two RBIs.
The Vikings host Pinecrest Tuesday.
Union Pines Soccer Tops Scotland
Scoring five goals in the first half, the Union Pines girls soccer team picked up a 9-0 win over Scotland on the road Friday.
Union Pines’ scoring was led by Briana St. Louis, Eva Reinhardt and Grace Queen with two goals each. Riley Pittman, Brooke Going and Jenna Bonds each added a goal.
St. Louis and Abbie Robbins contributed two assists each.
The win comes after the Vikings defeated Northwood 4-1 on the road, led by a hat trick from Pekala.
Union Pines hosts Richmond Tuesday.
