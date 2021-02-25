Pinecrest vs Richmond soccer 01.jpg

Pinecrest senior Nick Vences is congratulated by teammates after a scoring a goal in a game earlier this season.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Every time the Pinecrest boys soccer team trotted back to midfield after scoring against Purnell Swett, leaders on the team could be heard shouting, “0-0.”

That was never the case for the scoreboard after the Patriots scored goal after goal in Wednesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference win, but it was the mentality of the team to reset after each score.

“It’s really just about showing up as soon as the whistle blows with the foot on the gas,” Pinecrest assistant coach J.T. Stilwell said after the 8-0 win on senior night.

“We have such a great team. Everyone’s a leader on this squad. It’s all about taking that mentality that as soon as we have a goal, we’re right back into it.”

Six of the goals scored in the match came off the foot of a senior that was honored on Wednesday before the match, highlighted by a pair of goals from Nick Vences and Johnny Grgurevic.

The seniors showed their versatility and their ability to impact the game at many different levels on the field as players like Vences and senior Gray Smith played both attacking and defending positions in the shutout victory.

“It’s just that unity that these guys have with one another,” Stilwell said. “It’s like that sixth sense that they know each other. They can go anywhere, but they know how they move off the ball. They know how they are in certain situations and it says a lot to how tight knit this group is.”

The win improved the Patriots to 8-0 on the season with the seventh shutout of the campaign.

Vences goals came as the final goal of the first half and the first goal of the second half. His first score on a runout with two minutes to go until intermission made it a 5-0 Patriot advantage.

Five minutes into the second half, Vences played a shot that snuck between the Purnell Swett goalkeeper’s legs to make the score 6-0.

Grgurevic scored in the seventh minute with an assist from Vences and then in the 35th minute off a pass from senior Binka Woody.

Senior Gilberto Malagon opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a goal off a ball that ricocheted to the right side of the box.

Other goals came from senior Max Hildebrand to make it 8-0 with 28 minutes to go in the match, along with one each from Matthew Hunsinger and Landon McMinimy.

Pinecrest plays at home against Lumberton on Monday.

Vikings Hand Trojans Tri-County Defeat

The Union Pines boys soccer team defeated Harnett Central 4-1 in their first away Tri-County Conference match of the season on Wednesday.

The Vikings (4-1-1, 3-1 Tri-County) were led by Landen Daugherty with a pair of goals and an assist.

His first goal came on a shot from 25 yards out and the second was headed home on a corner kick from Jordan Carr. Senior Ed Flores picked up a goal and sophomore Isaac Finicum kicked off the scoring for Union Pines with an assist from Curt Verchick.

Sean Blatz had a clean sheet in the first half in goal and sure-handed performances in the second by Tommy Reinhardt and Cameron Gilbert sealed the win.

Union Pines plays Thursday night at home against reigning conference champion and favorite to repeat Southern Lee.

Pinecrest Lacrosse Routs Cape Fear

A trio of hat tricks and strong second- and third-quarter showings by the Pinecrest boys lacrosse team helped it win its seventh game in a row on Tuesday in a 20-1 triumph over Cape Fear at home.

Freshmen Gavin Laton, Weston Thomson and senior Logan Laton scored a trio of goals in the win over the Colts. Logan also added three assists in the win.

Aaron Godwin and Chris Kaufman each scored two goals apiece as well.

The Patriots (7-1) scored seven goals in the second quarter to take a 10-1 lead into halftime and then added six goals in the third to lead 16-1 entering the final period.

A pair of assists also came from Eric Frunge, Cooper Ogden and Henry Rust. Frunge also played a big part in the midfield with 10 groundballs, an interception and four takeaways. Jackson Cook had four interceptions.

