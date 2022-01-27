The team that took the near 40-minute drive down U.S.1 down to Richmond earlier this season might have looked like the Pinecrest boys basketball team, but a second-half barrage by the Raiders handed a lopsided loss to a Patriot team that played different from the form it had shown in any game this season.
The team that took the court in the James Moore Gym night wearing white jerseys with “Patriots” across their chest played showed its true colors Wednesday night, according to its coach.
“When we played them in December, that wasn’t our brand of basketball at all. They beat us good, which they should have, and we wanted to show them that we were a much better team than December,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said after the 80-76 Sandhills Athletic Conference win.
“It’s a good win for us that puts us tied for first in the conference, where we want to be.”
Behind the scoring lift from sophomore Jullien Cole, Pinecrest (12-4, 5-1 Sandhills) took the lead early in the second quarter, and held off a late Raider (15-1, 5-1 Sandhills) rally to claim the win, which had been on many of the Patriots’ minds ever since that 28-point loss in early December.
“It’s been on my mind all year,” Cole said. “After that Richmond game, I just tried to forget about all the turnovers and everything.”
Cole scored 17 points, including eight points in the fourth quarter, delivering several clutch plays in the final four minutes of the Sandhills Athletic Conference win.
“We see this Jullien everyday in practice and everybody’s pulling for Jullien,” Parrish said. “He was very calm, very mature in the situation. He hit those two big free throws there at the end of the game which were huge for a 15-year-old to do in this big environment.”
Stellar sophomores from both sides took center stage in the fourth quarter. Richmond’s 6-foot-6 guard Paul McNeil battled through a leg injury in the second half, and had 13 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter.
A McNeil 3-pointer with 5 minutes to go in the game cut the Patriots’ lead down to 64-63, the first of many one-point margins the rest of the way.
Cole hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 1:45 left in the game to extend the lead out to a 73-67 for the Patriots. McNeil and the Raiders trimmed the lead down to 78-76 with 16 seconds to go, and had a shot to take a late lead on a corner 3-pointer from Jamarion Wall with less than 10 seconds to go that was off the mark.
Cole came away with the rebound off the miss, and calmly stepped to the free-throw line to bury the two shots and put the lead out of reach at 80-76 with four seconds left.
As most things, practice has helped to build the young contributor to be ready in those situations.
“When we aren’t having practice, I come in here with seniors Chris (Freeman) and Thomas (Mandell) and shoot and shoot,” Cole said. “I practice for it so I was prepared for it.”
In the matchup earlier this season, Cole posted his career-high, up to that point, with 15 points in the road loss in Rockingham. A sense of confidence came over the young Patriot, but also a sense of revenge that went further than the team’s emotions after the loss.
“It was revenge because the last time we played them I missed a dunk,” Cole said. “They clowned me for it and made a meme out of me. I was like, ‘I’ve got to get them back.’”
Late in the game, it was the same story, but a different game for Pinecrest with junior forward Colby Wallace finding himself in the right place at the right time to provide key buckets. Wallace scored six points on three made baskets to help hold off Richmond in the late stages of the game.
“He’s a clutch player. He’s a team player. He’s a smart player,” Cole said. “He’s just waiting for the ball to come to him. Colby always does the extra. When somebody won’t do it, he’ll do it. When somebody won’t cut, he’ll cut. You give him the ball and he will score.”
Wallace finished with 15 points in the win.
“He’s demanding the ball, and he’s moving to get the ball,” Parrish said. “He’s playing hard, he’s going to find the spots and sometimes he just says, ‘All right, it’s my turn now and I need to go and score the basketball for us.’ Which is good for us.”
J.D. Scarbrough scored 13 points for Pinecrest, and had six points during a 30-second span early in the fourth quarter. Jackson Bode and J.J. Goins each had eight points.
Richmond’s Wall and Dakota Chavis each had 18 points.
Pinecrest travels to Southern Lee Friday.
Richmond Girls Rally Past Patriots
A four-point lead with more than five minutes to go in the game got away from the Pinecrest girls basketball team in a 53-46 Sandhills Athletic Conference loss to Richmond at home Wednesday.
“It was execution all together. We just didn’t execute,” Pinecrest coach Ronsahu Cole said. “Shots didn’t fall, but we just didn’t execute.”
An Aniyah Jackson jumper with 5:30 left in the game put the Patriots (9-5, 3-2 Sandhills) up 43-39. The rest of the game, Pinecrest made one field goal.
Meanwhile, Richmond (12-4, 6-0 Sandhills) senior Jamiya Ratliff scored eight points in the fourth quarter to help get the lead back in her team’s hands, and provided a few other scores to secure the win to distance themselves from Pinecrest in the conference standings.
Ratliff scored 27 points in the win, and Pinecrest’s defense limited Richmond’s standout freshman guard Jamiya Lindsey to 11 points.
“She does what she does. She’s an athlete, but we just didn’t execute,” Cole said of Ratliff.
Richmond jumped out to an early lead in the contest, leading 16-7 after the first quarter, but the Patriots showed fight in the second quarter. Holding the Raider to five points and scoring 14 points in the second period, the teams went into halftime locked at 21-all.
Jakaya Scott scored 12 points in the loss to lead Pinecrest, and buried a pair of 3-pointers in that second quarter. Jada Dokes scored 10 points in the game and was the only Patriot to score in all four quarters.
“They fought back. We prepared yesterday, but we just didn’t execute,” Cole said.
Both teams kept the game close through the third quarter and early in the fourth before Pinecrest’s initial surge followed by Richmond’s close to the game.
Pinecrest plays a makeup game at home against Lee County Thursday night and will close out the week at Southern Lee Friday.
Union Pines Rebounds Against Lee County
In its first action back after its loss last week to Pinecrest, the Union Pines boys basketball team started its second rotation around the Sandhills Athletic Conference schedule with a 69-50 win at home over Lee County Wednesday.
Stevenson Haskell scored 19 points to lead the Vikings (15-3, 5-2 Sandhills), including eight points in the first quarter where Union Pines built up a 17-5 lead over the Yellow Jackets (2-13, 0-6 Sandhills).
Kelby Wright scored 16 points and Isaiah Robbins added 10 points for the Vikings in the win.
Jaden Hill scored 17 points to lead Lee County and Malachi McLean added 13 points.
In the girls game, Union Pines claimed a 57-24 win at home over Lee County behind a pair of double-double performances from two seniors.
Sara Adams had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Vikings (10-8, 4-3 Sandhills), and Aaliyah Balser added 16 points and 16 rebounds.
Both Gianna Silvestri and Meghan McCaskill each scored six points, and Silvestri pulled down 12 rebounds.
Union Pines hosts Scotland Friday.
In other basketball action across the county, North Moore lost a pair of games in its first meeting this season with fellow 1A opponent Chatham Central on the road Wednesday. The boys team lost 62-49 to the Bears.
O’Neal split on the road at Trinity Academy Tuesday, with the girls claiming a 57-24 win, and the boys falling by a 79-48 score.
