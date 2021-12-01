Nearly five minutes without posting a point on the board in the second quarter, the Pinecrest girls basketball team saw its lead evaporate.
Turnovers in the open court led to runout scores for visiting Middle Creek Tuesday, before the Patriots locked in and shows their grit to claim a 42-35 win.
“They continue to play hard. We’ve got to get stronger and hold onto the basketball, but they will continue to play hard and fight through to win,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said.
The Patriots (2-0) led 15-7 with a Haley Kallgren bucket early in the second quarter, but missed shots and turnovers led to the Mustangs coming back to tie the score at 15-all with four minutes to go in the period. Then Middle Creek had a scoring drought of its own.
Emma Garner scored a bucket with 1:51 left before halftime to lift the lid off the rim for Pinecrest and a 3-pointer inside the final minute gave Pinecrest a 20-15 lead at the half.
After halftime, a balanced Pinecrest scoring attack countered against Middle Creek sophomore Joi Pergerson, who scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the second half.
Ten Patriots scored in the win for the Patriots, which goes along with the effort that Cole wants to see from the team in the early portion of the schedule.
“They play hard, but I would like to see them play hard all the time,” Cole said. “I would like to see the five we have on the court playing hard, and then when we sub, I would like for them to play just as hard as those five on the court.”
Anna Apke scored seven points to lead Pinecrest in the game. Emmie Modlin added six points off the bench.
“Right now we are 2-0 after two close games. They know how to win so we’ve just got to keep working and keep continuing to get better,” Cole said. “As a coach, I always have to catch myself and let the young ladies know that they do a good job of doing this and a good job of doing that. We’ll just have to get better at playing defense and taking advantage of the opportunities that we have.”
Pinecrest goes to Hoggard Wednesday.
Patriots Give Parrish First Win at School
Making halftime adjustments, the Pinecrest boys basketball team came out of halftime more focused on both ends of the court at home Tuesday in the home opener against Middle Creek.
Holding a six-point advantage, an increased defensive pressure increased the lead in a 78-55 win after out-scoring the visiting Mustangs by 14 points in the third period.
“We think the third quarter is probably the most important quarter coming out from halftime,” junior Colby Wallace said. “Knowing that whoever the momentum goes toward in the third quarter, they are probably going to win.”
Early in the third quarter, Wallace stepped in the passing lane to intercept an entry pass into the post nearly in unison with the Pinecrest cheerleaders’ “defense” chat. He scored on the other end with a layup off the steal to push Pinecrest’s lead out to 34-24, and the advantage ballooned to 20 points by the end of the third quarter.
“That man works so hard. He’s one of the hardest working I’ve ever seen,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said. “We talk about it each day, ‘Run, sprint to the rim and you will get there first and get an easy basket.’ That’s what he did tonight.”
After a scoreless first half, senior J.J. Goins provided a spark as well to start the second half. An emotional leader for the Patriots (1-1) over the past two seasons, Goins scored nine points in the first 3 ½ minutes of the third. He finished with 16 points.
“We were sharing the basketball and getting stops on defense. That’s what we’ve got to be about,” Parrish said. “(Goins) starts everything for us. If he’s going and he’s energetic, everybody else is going to be energetic. When he starts to hit shots, that gets the crowd going, that gets him going and the next thing you everybody else gets going as well.”
A balanced scoring effort in the fourth quarter, including five made 3-pointers and seven different Patriots making baskets in the fourth quarter.
Wallace finished with 21 points to lead all scorers in the game. In the first quarter when 3-point shots were dropping for Pinecrest, the junior found his niche.
“They were leaving the middle and down low open. I knew if I could get the ball in the middle, because they were running zone in the beginning, that I would have open shots,” Wallace said. “Once we pressured them and got them to make turnovers, that’s when we started getting going.”
J.D. Scarbrough had 12 points off the bench.
Middle Creek’s Lucas Cunningham had nine points in the first half, and with the aggressive defense, the Mustangs’ scoring threat finished with 15 points for the game.
Pinecrest hosts Purnell Swett Friday.
Union Pines Boys Close Strong Over Cougars
By scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter, the Union Pines boys basketball team claimed a 55-35 win on the road at Southwestern Randolph Tuesday.
Kelby Wright scored 15 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter, to lead the Vikings (3-0) in scoring. In his return from injury, Stevenson Haskell scored 11 points.
Brandyn Hackett scored eight points and Griffin Booker had seven points for the Vikings as well.
Union Pines hosts Western Harnett Wednesday.
Mustangs Open With Win
The North Moore boys basketball team claimed a 54-45 win at South Stanly to open the season Tuesday night.
Freshman Logan Pennington scored 12 points to lead the Mustangs (1-0), with eight points coming in the first quarter.
Seniors Logan Ritter, Javory Wall and Ashton Monroe each scored in double figures as well. Ritter had 11 points, while Wall and Monroe each scored 10 points.
The Mustangs host South Davidson Wednesday.
Vikings Fall to Cougars on the Road
Held to two points in the first quarter and six points at halftime, the Union Pines girls basketball team lost to Southwestern Randolph, 65-38, on the road Tuesday.
Senior Aaliyah Balser tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds, Sara Adams scored eight points and freshman Taryn Pekala scored seven points.
Union Pines plays at home against Western Harnett Wednesday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.