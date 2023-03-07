The Pinecrest girls and boys lacrosse team earned road wins at Union Pines Monday.
In the girls game, the Patriots jumped out to a nine-goal lead at halftime, and that led to the 25-12 final for the visitors.
Karsen Corbett scored six goals for Pinecrest (4-0), Allie Hirst and Mya Hausauer each scored five goals. Hirst assisted on six goals, and Hausauer had five assists. Hirst collected 10 ground balls.
Cina Huston scored four goals for Pinecrest, Peyton Page scored three goals and Chloe Baker scored two goals.
Union Pines’ Janie Spicer scored four goals, and Ariana Cline and Addison Volitis each chipped in two goals.
In the boys game, Pinecrest claimed a 16-1 win.
The game came after the Vikings fell in a close 11-10 defeat Friday at Clayton. In the game, the Vikings trailed 6-2, came back to take the lead and fell short on the road.
Aidyn Rombalski scored five goals on six shots, and wnt 13-for-19 on faceoffs. Dustin Schroder had 16 saves.
Vikings Routed by Triton on the Road
The Union Pines Vikings baseball team watched the game slip away early, and couldn’t recover in an 11-1 loss to the Triton Hawks Monday night on the road.
The Hawks (3-0) opened the scoring in the first inning, with an RBI single from Xander Johnson bringing home one runner to make it 1-0. The Hawks would then score seven runs in the fourth inning. Johnson, Anthony Jones, Tucker Brown and Ross Stevens all brought runners home across the plate with RBIs.
Jones was the winning pitcher for the Hawks pitching five innings, allowing one run on one hit, striking out nine and walking one.
Austin Mooring took the loss for the Vikings (1-2). Mooring pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs on six hits and striking out one.
Jacob Williams led the Vikings with one hit in two at bats.
“I told them obviously we wanted to win this game, but what’s important starts tomorrow so we got 12 conference games. That's what our focus is on. Tomorrow will be more competitive, we got to have more energy, got to grind out at-bats, have more focus and got to do a better job at all that,” Union Pines coach Eric Marion said. “We got to grind out at-bats and make them get us out. That’s kind of what our offense is built on and that’s our mentality. That’s our focus, and we’re going to battle and hopefully have some success.”
The Vikings will now look to a two-game series this week with the Lee County Yellow Jackets, with the first game being at Union Pines Tuesday.
Viking Avenge Loss to Bears
The Union Pines softball team rebounded from two losses to open the season with a 4-3 win at home against Gray’s Creek Friday night.
Junior Nicole Norman had one of three hits in the game for the Vikings (1-2), and behind the plate she threw out two Bears on the basepaths. Freshman Kileigh Cameron had a triple and an RBI.
Allie Bauer got the win in the circle, and Maddie Wagner closed out the game for a save.
Union Pines hosts Lee County Tuesday.
Mustangs Record Another Rout
The North Moore baseball team won its third game of the season in convincing fashion with an 11-0 win at Seaforth to open Mid-Carolina Conference play.
North Moore (3-0) was led at the plate by Ty Allred and Will Kennedy with two hits each. Kennedy and Gabe Purvis each had three RBIs, and Dawson Futrell and Allred each had two RBIs.
Ethan Dunlap allowed two hits on six innings on the mound, and struck out 14 batters.
The Mustangs host Graham on Thursday.
North Moore Golfer Finish Second
In the first conference match of the season, defending Mid-Carolina Conference champion North Moore finished second to open the season.
The Mustangs finished nine strokes behind Seaforth in the nine-hole match.
Leading North Moore in the match was Mason Garner with a round of 41, followed by Colby Pennington and J.J. Doutt with round of 43. Brady Preslar had a 46.
The Mustangs face Union Pines at Beacon Ridge Tuesday.
Patriot Baseball Remains Perfect
Picking up wins at home Friday and Monday, the Pinecrest baseball team won its fourth game to open the season.
In the win Monday against Wakefield, the Patriots pushed one run across in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings for a 10-8 win.
On Friday against Harnett Central, the Patriots picked up an 8-2 win.
Pinecrest scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Patriots host Oak Grove Tuesday.
Zack Ciboth contributed to this report