The Pinecrest volleyball team defeated Richmond at home in three sets to open the Sandhills Athletic Conference schedule at home Thursday.
Pinecrest improved to 6-1 on the season with scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-16.
Senior Caroline Bradford had eight kills, five digs and four service aces to lead Pinecrest in the match. Assisting her on the front row was senior Karsen Corbett with 11 kils, Jacey Olsen with six kills and Marlee Johnson with five kills.
Sydney Karjala had 31 assists and three aces.
Pinecrest goes to Southern Lee tuesday.
Asheboro Nips Union Pines in Five Sets
Fighting back in the fourth set to force a fifth set at home against Asheboro, the Union Pines volleyball team ran out of steam in the final set to drop the non-conference match to the Blue Comets.
Asheboro won with set scores of 18-25, 25-19, 25-14, 24-26 and 25-13.
Freshman Allie Bauer had 12 assists, 12 digs and a pair of aces in the loss for Union Pines. Junior Sydney Hay had 12 digs, 10 assists and five kills.
Sophomore Ellie Chapin had a team-high 14 kills and was assisted at the net by senior Devyn Craven with seven kills and Ellie Everhart with five kills.
Brisi Gonzalez collected 34 digs without recording an error. Alison DeMasi had 20 digs.
Vikings Hold Off Raiders
Dropping their first matches of the young season, the Union Pines girls tennis team came away with a 7-2 win on the road at Richmond Thursday afternoon to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Tyne Ross and Lily Slyman won their singles matches and teamed up for a win in doubles.
Abby Robertson won her singles match and won in No. 2 doubles alongside Madelyn Ragsdale. Kinsley Creel won her singles match and won in No. 3 doubles with Saeda Yoxtheimer.
Union Pines hosts Hoke County Tuesday.
