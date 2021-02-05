Both Pinecrest lacrosse teams earned lopsided wins on Friday at home.
The girls team opened up the doubleheader with a 16-5 win over Jack Britt and the boys shutout Cape Fear 16-0 on senior night.
Senior Logan Laton had a trio of goals and a handful of assists in the win for the Patriots (3-1). He added a pair of the goals in the second half as Pinecrest poured onto the lead after leading 7-0 at the break.
Freshman Weston Thomson had three goals as well. Seniors Jonathan Stansel and Jason Voltz had strong senior night showings with two goals each.
Pinecrest plays at home against Jack Britt on Tuesday.
In the girls game, Pinecrest ran off 11 unanswered goals after going into halftime tied at 4-all with the Bucs.
The trio of sophomore Mya Hansauer, and juniors Kylie Harris and Haley Adamo helped spark the second-half scoring spree.
Adamo scored all four of her goals in the second half and Harris added two of her three goals in the third and fourth quarters. Hansauer had three goals as well, including two to open the game in the first minute as Pinecrest (2-2) went up 4-0 before Jack Britt chipped away to tie the game at 4 going into intermission.
The Patriots host Union Pines on Tuesday for their senior night.
Union Pines Earns Tri-County Sweep
The Union Pines boys and girls basketball teams earned wins on Friday at Harnett Central.
The girls squad clamped down in the third quarter to take control of the contest and win, 52-40.
Emily Bowbliss led the Vikings (7-0, 5-0 TCC) with 16 points and junior Aaliyah Balser had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Sara Adams had eight points and Emma Ring added seven for Union Pines.
The girls team will be at Lee County next on Tuesday.
In the guys game, the Vikings pulled away in the second half for a 47-31 win.
Kelby Wright had 11 points and Isaiah Robbins added 10 for the Vikings.
Union Pines' boys play at home against Triton on Monday in a game that was rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Hawks.
Vikings Top Cape Fear in Girls Lacrosse
Three Union Pines girls lacrosse players netted three goals each as the Vikings claimed a 12-6 win on the road at Cape Fear on Friday.
Shania Jones, Carmen McDowell and Jane Croser each led the Vikings in scoring in the win. Gabby Wood added two goals and River Britt had one.
Union Pines plays at Pinecrest on Tuesday.
Patriots Rout Scots on Hardwood
With a 71-46 win over Scotland on the road on Friday, the Pinecrest boys basketball team sits alone atop the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings.
Other undefeated teams in conference play, Richmond and Jack Britt, lost on Friday leaving the Patriots (7-1, 4-0 SAC) in sole possession of first place. In the final week of the regular season ahead, Pinecrest plays at home against Jack Britt Tuesday, at Richmond on Wednesday and at Hoke County on Friday.
In the girls game, A third-quarter offensive explosion led to a 42-23 win for Pinecrest over Scotland.
Emmie Modlin had 12 points and Britteny Sparrow added six points to lead Pinecrest. The Patriots (6-3, 4-1 SAC) had 10 players score in the contest.
The Patriots host Sandhills Athletic Conference-leading Jack Britt on Tuesday.