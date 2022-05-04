Pinecrest lacrosse 02.jpeg

Pinecrest's Meredith Marchetti (1) takes the ball on the offensive side of the field for the Patriots in the state playoff win over Croatan Tuesday night.

 Ted Fitzergald/The Pilot

Behind a first-half barrage of scoring, the Pinecrest girls lacrosse team advanced to the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs with a 19-6 win over Croatan at home Tuesday at home.

The No. 15 Patriots (10-3) scored 14 goals in the first half to take a 14-2 lead over Croatan at the intermission.

Pinecrest takes on No. 2 Topsail on the road Friday in the second round of the state playoffs. The winner of that matchup gets the winner of J.H. Rose and Apex Friendship.

Patriot Tennis Into Third Round

Making quick work of D.H. Conley in singles action at home, the Pinecrest boys tennis team claimed a 5-1 win in the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association dual team playoffs.

Pinecrest Tennis 05.jpeg

Pinecrest freshman Kenan Van Scoyoc hits a return against D.H. Conley Tuesday at home. 

The Patriots will play at home against Green Hope Monday in the third round of the dual team playoffs.

Only playing singles action with the deciding fifth match claimed, Pinecrest won in straight sets for all of the matches. Victors included: Marshall Landry, Kenan Van Scoyoc, Ryan Grafenberg, Garrett Kane and Ethan McClymont.

Pinecrest Baseball Into Conference Championship

A near perfect performance from the Pinecrest baseball team’s pitchers helped the Patriots to a 5-0 win at home over Southern Lee Tuesday in the semifinals of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

Colby Wallace pitched 6 ⅓ innings of perfect baseball before being forced off the mound due to exceeding the pitch count. Cove Mashburn came in and closed out the game, but Southern Lee’s Trent McBurnett recorded the lone hit in the game.

Pinecrest hosts either Lee County or Scotland Thursday in the conference tournament championship game. Weather delayed the other semifinal matchup to Wednesday.

Pinecrest baseball 03.jpeg

Pinecrest junior J.D. Scarbrough is met at home after scoring a run by teammate Jackson Kuhn in the 5-0 win over Southern Lee Tuesday night.

Wallace struck out 11 batters in the semifinal win and allowed two walks. He also had two hits and an RBI at the plate.

Fellow junior J.D. Scarbrough had two hits and an RBI as well.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Southern Lee intentionally walked Wallace, two walks later the Patriots scored a run, and J.C. Woolard drove home two more runs for the Patriots.

In other baseball action, the Union Pines baseball team lost Monday to Lee County in the first round of the conference tournament in a 6-1 loss.

Vikings Top Southern Lee in Shutout

The Union Pines girls soccer team picked up a 4-0 win on the road at Southern Lee Tuesday.

Freshman Taryn Pekala scored two goals, and seniors Lexi Robbins and Gianna Silvestri each added one goal and one assist.

Eva Reinhardt had one assist.

Union Pines plays at Pinecrest Thursday.

