There’s very few times in sports where a player can get redemption from the same exact spot where they had a mistake because that’s not how the ball usually bounces.
Pinecrest senior J.D. Scarbrough got a rare chance late in Friday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference boys basketball game at Hoke County to get redemption from a missed 3-pointer just seconds earlier.
On the same possession with less than three minutes to go in the game thanks to an offensive rebound off his first miss, Scarbrough cut to the left corner, just in front of the Pinecrest bench, caught the pass in stride, lined up and sank his second 3-pointer of the quarter to break a tie that led to a 64-61 win.
“The first shot was a little flat. I shot it a little too hard. I got the ball back and I knew I had to put a little more air into it, I had to shoot it with a little more arch,” Scarbrough said.
His trey made it 62-59 with two minutes left. Scarbrough also hit a free throw coming down the stretch, and provided a lift on the defensive end to help the Patriots (8-6, 3-1 Sandhills) hold off an energized Hoke County (6-12, 3-3 Sandhills) team in a hostile atmosphere.
“It was a great atmosphere. I love the fact the band was right there, the crowd was loud and everybody was into it. They’re tough to play here,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said. “They got going and the crowd got behind them. I told the guy that you can’t give this team any hope, and they played very well there in the third and fourth quarter.”
Scarbrough scored nine of his team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter. He also battled foul trouble, while serving as the team’s primary defender against Hoke County point guard Salah Sutton.
“He knows what needs to be done, and he likes moments like this. He raises his game in intense situations, which is what we need,” Parrish said of Scarbrough.
A big second quarter from Elijah Melton helped him to score 14 points, and Will Stites buried four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.
Sutton led Hoke County with 20 points.
Pinecrest takes on Apex Friendship Monday afternoon at Sandhills Community College, and then hosts Union Pines Tuesday.
Patriot Girls Throttle Bucks
Taking a 16-point lead into half time, the Pinecrest girls basketball team wasn’t content with their showing in the first 16 minutes of the road game at Hoke County Friday night.
“I don’t think we started off the way we should have. Once again, we came in at halftime and challenged them and they came out and performed,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said.
A stronger defensive effort from the Patriots in the second half paved the way for a 60-36 win over the Bucks.
Pinecrest’s (6-4, 4-0 Sandhills) young talent continued to shine in the win over Hoke County, led by 21 points from freshman Jasiah Gilchrist and 11 points from sophomore Zanodiya McNair.
“They’re starting to buy in more and see it’s a whole lot bigger than middle school,” Cole said.
Senior Jakaya Scott had nine points and freshman Aniya McGregor had eight points.
Hoke County’s Faith Mason had 12 points.
Pinecrest hosts Union Pines Tuesday.
In Burlington, the North Moore boys basketball team lost 79-56 to Cummings Friday night, and the girls dropped a 44-40 loss to the Cavaliers as well.
Union Pines Girls Sneak Out Win
After being held without a field goal for the first quarter of its road Sandhills Athletic Conference game at Southern Lee Friday, the Union Pines girls basketball team scored 22 points after halftime for a 31-28 win.
Trailing 11-1 after the first period, the Vikings (5-9, 2-3 Sandhills) clawed their way back over the final three quarters. Trailing by one point going into the fourth quarter, Union Pines outscored the Cavs 12-8 in the final stanza.
Corryn McCutchen led Union Pines with 10 points, Taryn Pekala had seven points, Mikayla Dunn scored six points, Savannah McCaskill had four points and Lunden Brown added four as well.
McCaskill pulled down 11 rebounds.
In the boys game, Southern Lee stormed back in the fourth quarter to pick up a 45-39 win over Union Pines by outscoring the Vikings 14-7 in the fourth quarter.
Union Pines travels to Pinecrest Tuesday.
