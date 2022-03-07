The Pinecrest boys golf team finished second at the Madyson Kay Scott Invitational tournament hosted at Pine Hollow Country Club in Clayton on Friday.
The Patriots’ team score was 1 over par.
Helping lead the team in the tournament was senior Holland Giles with a 68 to finish in a tie for first. He lost in a playoff.
Pinecrest returns to action Friday and Saturday in the North State High School Challenge at the Country Club of Salisbury.
Douglas No-Hits Chatham Central
Behind a no-hitter from senior Ryder Douglas in his first start of the season, the Union Pines varsity baseball team picked up a non-conference win at home Friday night against the Chatham Central Bears, 11-0, in five innings.
“On the mound the fastball was working, curveball was working, splitter was working and on the flipside the boys got it done and barreled some balls, scored some runs and made it easy for me and just did my thing.” Douglas said. “It's definitely different, the school is much smaller, and I like it and I’ve gotten a better bond with the whole team now.”
The Vikings (2-1) got things started with a base hit by Finley Spicer, but he is caught stealing on the next pitch at second. Douglas was walked to load the bases up for the Vikings, then another Viking batter was walked to bring in the first run of the game. The Vikings would then tack on three more runs starting with a sacrifice fly that brings in a runner then a two-run double by Ryan Wallace increased the Vikings lead to 4-0 over the Bears (0-2) to end the first inning.
The Vikings continued in the bottom of the second as the Bears went down quietly in the top of the second. Trevor Hilburn hit a two-run double, followed by a sacrifice fly by Micah Monaghan to put Union Pines up 6-0. Wallace capped off a productive inning with a RBI single to first to put the Vikings up 10-0. Chance Purvis adds one more run for the Vikings in the win on a sacrifice fly.
“I thought this was our best performance all-around as far as hitting, defense and pitching goes. We kind of got in a groove with the bats last night even though we ended up losing but we had much better bats than we had in the previous game and luckily that carried over into tonight. (Ryder) filled it up on the mound and the balls that they didn’t put in play defense did a great job,” Union Pines coach Eric Marion said on the win. “Last night we couldn’t quite get the energy that we liked to have, where we want everybody to be involved even the guys in the dugout that’s part of our team and how much energy we can bring from the dugout, and everybody’s got a job to do no matter what it is. All we got to do Is focus on the next one and be 1-0 every night.”
The loss before the win Friday was a 6-3 defeat at Gray’s Creek.
Douglas got the start for the Vikings, his first with his new team. He recorded a no-hitter striking out eight batters and walking two in the win.
“His first appearance for us so it was good to see him fill up the zone consistently and it was good to see the defense play well behind him,” Marion said. “That’s kind of what we're looking for from all of our pitchers is to fill the zone up.”
Pinecrest Pitching Closes out Perfect First Week
Taking advantage of five errors committed by visiting Terry Sanford, the Pinecrest baseball team jumped out to a big lead early, and relied on its bullpen to close out a 6-2 win Friday night to improve to 3-0 on the young season.
As has been the case for the Patriots throughout the first two ball games, the relief the Pinecrest bullpen provided over the final three innings against the Bulldogs helped propel the home team to the victory. Zach Wiley came in after Cam Bunker’s four innings to start to throw two perfect innings and Noah Arnette closed the game out in the top of the seventh inning.
"Wiley again. He's totally different. He's left-handed and has a really good breaking ball," Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said. "We're just glad we have someone like him. He's got a different arm angle and can control his breaking ball to get ahead early."
Pinecrest’s offense scored five runs in the first three innings of the win.
Colby Wallace hit a solo homer and J.D. Scarbrough had three hits, including an RBI triple.
In other action from Pinecrest, the softball team lost 11-1 to Apex Friendship on Friday. Frances Hanshew and Aniyah Jackson were the only Patriots to record a hit in the loss. The girls lacrosse team lost 22-8 to East Chapel Hill.
Vikings, Patriots Compete in Battle at The Beach
The Pinecrest and Union Pines girls soccer teams competed in the Battle at the Beach this weekend in Jacksonville.
The Patriots were defeated by Hoggard on Friday, 2-1, and then took a 2-2 draw against Laney.
Union Pines was locked in a scoreless draw Friday against Croatan and lost 5-1 to Swansboro. A corner kick from Eva Reinhardt led to a Lexi Robbins goal in the loss.
South Garner Topples Union Pines Lacrosse
The Union Pines boys lacrosse team lost 13-7 at South Garner on Friday.
Aidyn Rombalski scored five goals, had one assist, picked up 13 groundballs and won 20 of his 23 faceoffs for the Vikings.
Harley Moyer and Jerry Arredondo scored the other goals, and Michael Strohacker added an assist.
Dustin Schroder recorded seven saves in goal for the Vikings.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com. Zack Ciboth contributed to this report.