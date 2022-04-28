Pinecrest Golf 04.jpeg

Pinecrest junior Isar Joshi watches his tee ball during the Pinecrest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 8 Wednesday. 

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The closing stretch on the back nine holes of Pinehurst’s No. 8 course played a make-or-break role at the Pinecrest Invitational boys golf tournament Wednesday afternoon.

Host Pinecrest saw the back nine allow the lead to slip out of their grasp late in the round, and Charlotte Catholic was able to make the most of their break to claim a five-stroke win over the Patriots.

The Cougars posted a team score of 8 over, and Pinecrest finished at 13 over.

Pinecrest was led by junior Isar Joshi with a round of 1-over-par, using a back-nine 35 that had three birdies in a five-hole stretch. His score was good enough for a tie for fifth place.

A rough back nine from junior Holland Giles led him to finish in a tie for ninth with his 3-over-par 75. Giles shot a 35 on the front nine and followed it up with a back-nine 40.

Senior Jackson Bode finished in a tie for 12th with his round of 76. After four straight bogeys to start, the Davidson signee played the final 14 holes at even par.

Freshman Hudson Griffin carded a round of 77 to finish in a tie for 17th.

Charlie Price from Broughton won medalist honors with a 3-under-par 69.

Pinecrest plays in the 4A Mideast regional at Pinehurst No. 6 Monday.

Pinecrest, North Moore Tennis Survive First Round

Two of the three Moore County boys tennis teams advanced to the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association dual team tournament after convincing wins Wednesday at home, and the third team hosting a first-round matchup was defeated.

Pinecrest made quick work of Overhills with a 9-0 win, and North Moore claimed an 8-1 win. Terry Sanford claimed a 6-3 win.

The Patriots’ win featured singles wins in straight sets from Marshall Landry, Kenan Van Scoyoc, Ryan Grafenberg, Ethan Spain, Garrett Kane and Joe Ledford.

Van Scoyoc and Kane teamed up for an 8-0 win in No. 1 doubles, Ethan McClymont and James Ellman won 8-0 in No. 2 doubles and Leford won 8-1 in No. 3 doubles with Ravi Patel.

North Moore won all three doubles matches to advance to the second round over Chatham Charter.

The doubles teams of Owen Williams and Caleb Cockman, Alex Garcia and Jamorion Horne, and Alberto Barcenas and Colton Freeman won their matches.

Williams, Garcia, Cockman, Horne and Josue Villaverde won in singles.

Winners for the Vikings in the loss to the Bulldogs included Jackson Carmichael and Joey Tortora in singles and the team of Philip Johnson and Aaron Scodius in No. 2 doubles.

North Moore hosts conference foe Chatham Central in the second round of the 1A state playoffs. Pinecrest hosts D.H. Conley in the 4A playoffs.

Union Pines Girls Lacrosse Wins for Lone Senior

The Union Pines girls lacrosse team earned a 23-10 win over Corinth Holders Wednesday at home on senior night where lone senior Nicole Volk.

Senior Night 2022.jpeg

The Union Pines girls lacrosse honored its lone senior Nicole Volk Wednesday.

Leading the Vikings’ scoring attack were Janie Spicer with nine goals, Arianna Cline with four goals and three goals each from Madison Aldridge, Madelyn Telemeco and Addison Volitis.

Spicer assisted on four goals and also had nine groundballs.

UP Soccer Shuts Out Raiders

Using a pair of goals from senior Gianna Silvestri, the Union Pines girls soccer team defeated Richmond 5-0 on the road Tuesday.

Following up the scoring from Silvestri was fellow senior Lexi Robbins with a goal and an assist, and one goal each from Taylor Leach and Brooke Going.

Union Pines travels to Cleveland Thursday.

Late Push Lifts Vikings Over Jets

The Union Pines softball team used four combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings to claim a 5-3 win over Jordan-Matthews Monday on the road.

Sophomore Nicole Norman went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple and an RBI. Junior Megan Needham drove in a run, and allowed one earned run and had six strikeouts in the circle.

Madison Wagner also had an RBI.

Union Pines travels to Pinecrest Thursday.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

