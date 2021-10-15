Pinecrest defeats Union Pines, 3-0

Pinecrest's Caroline Bradford (5) attacks two blocks made by Union Pines' Ellie Chapin (13) and Faith Driver (5) during the conference finale between the teams in Southern Pines Thursday. The Patriots defeated Union Pines, 3-0, sweeping the two-game series this season.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Pinecrest volleyball team finished off a perfect run through the Sandhills Athletic Conference slate this season with a three-set win at home against Union Pines Thursday.

The three set win with scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-19, was the ninth straight straight sets win for the Patriots. Pinecrest dropped one the entire conference season.

Pinecrest senior Emmie Modlin provided a balanced effort in the win with 21 kills, 20 digs and served three aces. Junior Carolina Bradford had nine kills and three aces for the Patriots (19-4, 12-0 Sandhills).

Grace Lyons had seven digs and five kills and Marlee Johnson added five kills for Pinecrest.

The Vikings (17-4, 9-3 Sandhills) were led by senior Gianna Silvestri with eight kills and a team-high 15 digs. Taylor Parker facilitated 11 assists and collected 11 digs.

The Sandhills Athletic Conference volleyball tournament will run Monday through Wednesday next week ahead of the seeding for the state playoffs held on Thursday.

Union Pines opens the tournament at home Monday against Hoke County. Pinecrest received a first-round bye for the tournament and will play the winner of Lee County and Southern Lee at home Tuesday. The tournament championship will be Wednesday at the higher seed.

Pinecrest Tops Scotland, Ties With Lumberton

To close out the week following a conference loss on Monday, the Pinecrest boys soccer team defeated Scotland at home Wednesday, 6-0, and then ended in a tie with Lumberton, 1-1, on the road Thursday.

In the win over the Scots, Pinecrest (13-2-2, 8-1-1 Sandhills) saw a lot of field time for its second unit, and that unit found offensive success early.

Junior Dylan Stayskal scored in the fourth minute off a rebound deflected by the Scotland goalkeeper. Less than two minutes later, senior Cole Bluhm scored to make it a 2-0 lead.

Pinecrest vs Scotland soccer 06.jpeg

Pinecrest's Dylan Stayskal (20) heads a ball at the Scotland goal in the match Wednesday.

“We don’t play a lot, but when we do play, we use that as our time to shine,” Bluhm said. “Once we scored the first goal, we just had it in us and we put in our shift. We just had a lot of chances to score.”

The starters subbed in midway through the first half and posted three goals in a 10-minute stretch from Gerald Ofosu, Landon McMinimy and Eric Sabiston.

Scoring the rest of the way was less frequent as Scotland’s defense packed into the 18-meter box.

The lone goal of the second half came from Andrew Bonville with less than three minutes to go in the match.

Pinecrest plays at Hoke County Monday.

Vikings Down Bucks In OT

A goal in the second overtime period lifted the Union Pines to its second straight Sandhills Athletic Conference win by a 1-0 score against Hoke County Wednesday.

Junior Will Brokhoff scored the game-winning goal for the Vikings (4-11-2, 3-6 Sandhills) in the win.

Liam Thayer had a shutout for all 100 minutes in goal.

Union Pines plays at Southern Lee Monday.

North Moore Volleyball Tops Cummings in Finale

IMG-2299.jpeg

North Moore senior Julia Paschal (1) goes for an attack against Cummings at home Wednesday.

The North Moore volleyball team defeated Cummings twice at home Wednesday in straight sets to finish out the regular season with a pair of wins.

The first match was won with scores of 25-6, 25-3 and 25-11. The second set was won by the Mustangs 25-7, 25-7 and 25-13.

North Moore finishes the season with a 15-7 record and a 9-3 mark in the Mid-Carolina Conference.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

