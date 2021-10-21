The third meeting between Pinecrest and Union Pines in volleyball came on the biggest conference stage for the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship match. Both teams were already locked into the top seed in their respective classifications, but the third meeting between the cross-county rivals provided the closest match of the three.
Shaking off a first-set loss, Pinecrest won the next three sets to earn the conference tournament title at home Wednesday. The Patriots won with set scores of 25-27, 25-12, 25-19, 25-7.
Senior Emmie Modlin led Pinecrest (20-1) with 29 digs, 16 kills and three aces. Fellow senior Grace Lyons had 14 digs and 10 kills.
Junior Sydney Karjala had 33 assists and 17 digs, and Sydney Garner added six assists.
Also contributing at the net for Pinecrest were Caroline Bradford with eight kills and Karsen Corbett with seven blocks and six kills. Lainey Mullins had 20 digs.
Union Pines (19-5) was led by senior Gianna Silvestri with 12 kills and 17 digs. Emma Vacha added 12 blocks and three kills. Faith Driver had 15 assists and 16 digs.
Brisi Gonzalez led the Vikings with 34 digs.
Both teams will await their first-round matchup of the state playoffs that is announced Thursday.
In other volleyball action, Bartlett Yancey topped North Moore in three sets in the Mid-Carolina Conference title game.
Patriots Sweep Conference Cross Country Titles
Behind first-place individual showings in both the boys and girls races, the Pinecrest cross country teams swept the team titles as well at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championships hosted in Laurinburg Wednesday.
Junior Zack Gilbertson finished first in the boys race, edging out teammate Adrian Archer.
In the girls race, Lauren Wimberly crossed the line first for Pinecrest ahead of the rest of the field.
Vikings Tennis Opens Playoffs With Win
Taking wins in two of the three doubles matches at home, the Union Pines girls tennis team claimed a 6-3 win over First Flight in the first round of the 3A state playoffs Wednesday.
The Vikings received a pair of wins from Tyne Ross, Lily Slyman and McKayla Kirk in both singles and doubles action.
Ross won 6-0, 6-0 in singles and teamed up with Slyman for an 8-3 win in No. 1 doubles. Slyman won 6-1, 6-0 in her singles match.
Kirk won 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 5 singles match, and won 8-2 with Becca Cameron in the No. 2 doubles match.
Abby Robertson won 6-4, 6-0 in No. 4 singles.
Union Pines travels to No. 2-seeded Croatan on Tuesday.
In other tennis action, Green Hope defeated Pinecrest.
Lone Goal Lifts Pinecrest over Vikings in Soccer
Much like the match between the two rivals earlier this season, a goal from Pinecrest senior Gerald Ofosu proved to be the deciding factor in the win over Union Pines. The Patriots won the Sandhills Athletic Conference match at home Wednesday by a 1-0 score.
The game was interrupted midway through with a power outage, and the lone score from Ofosu on a penalty kick was the game-winner for Pinecrest (15-2-2, 10-1-1 Sandhills). Conference tournament play will be held next week.