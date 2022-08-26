The Pinecrest volleyball team recorded 42 kills for its total 75 points in the three-set win over Broughton Thursday.
Pinecrest defeated the Capitals with scores of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-21.
Facilitating the Patriots’ (4-1) offense, senior setter Sydney Karjala had 42 assists and also nine digs.
Senior middle hitter Karsen Corbett had 20 kills, and also stepped up for 16 digs.
Sophomore Brooke Emore added 10 kills and senior Caroline Bradford did a little bit of everything with eight digs, six kills and four aces. Marlee Johnson added six kills.
The back row was anchored down by senior Lainey Mullins with 20 digs and Laiken Christman added 17 digs.
Pinecrest goes to Cape Fear Wednesday.
Bulldogs Come Back to Bite Vikings
Needing one set to close out the match with a win over the final two sets, the Union Pines volleyball team was unable to close out Terry Sanford at home Thursday, falling in five sets.
Terry Sanford defeated the Vikings with scores of 27-25, 24-26, 7-25, 25-21 and 15-5.
Senior Devyn Craven had a team-high 13 kills and senior Ellie Everhart had eight kills.
Sydney Hay had 21 digs, 15 assists and seven kills, while Allie Bauer had 14 digs and 13 assists.
Sophomore Ellie Chapin had 24 digs and seven kills. Senior Brisi Gonzalez had 22 digs and Alison DeMasi added 16 digs.
Union Pines opens Sandhills Athletic Conference play against Lee County at home Tuesday.
Rolesville’s Big Second Half Topples Union Pines
The Union Pines boys soccer team went into halftime in a scoreless draw against Rolesville, before the Rams scored five goals in the second half for the 5-0 win at the NCSCA Kick Off Classic played at WakeMed Soccer Park.
The Vikings (2-2-1) take on Raleigh Charter Friday in Cary.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
