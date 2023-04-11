There’s a sense of familiarity around every rivalry matchup between Pinecrest and Union Pines, but there was an extra level of friendliness on the John W. Williams Stadium field when the Patriots and Vikings faced off for the girls lacrosse conference regular season title Monday night.
It ranged from coaches giving friendly ribbings to opposing players, and defenders and attackers sharing a laugh while the action was happening on the other end of the field.
“It is definitely my favorite game of the season, just because it is very high competition, and our teammates are now our biggest rivals. It gives both of us an advantage, but also a disadvantage at the same time,” Pinecrest senior Chloe Baker said. “The atmosphere with both of our parents cheering for both teams makes it exciting.”
Pinecrest claimed a 22-11 win over Union Pines at home, securing the program’s first conference title, but the game showed how much girls lacrosse in the county has grown in recent years. Union Pines is set to finish second in the conference, three years after its first varsity season.
“Come mid-May, we’re pretty much all playing on the same team again with the Carolina Force. Their whole coaching staff helps out with our club. They’ve all grown up together. It’s all been about developing this whole Sandhills area. This has been the goal to have Pinecrest and Union Pines finishing one-two in the conference,” Pinecrest coach Steve Olzark said. “We’re just proud of what they’ve done and how they’ve grown in three short years too.”
Pinecrest (10-0, 7-0 conference) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first two minutes of action, but the Vikings (8-4, 5-2 conference) showed their fight to keep the deficit inside of nine goals in the first half. Pinecrest led 12-3 with three minutes to go in the first half, and Union Pines cut it to 12-5 at the break.
Union Pines sophomore Arianna Cline scored the final goal of the first half, and then added two straight in the first eight minutes of the second half, cutting the Patriot lead to 12-7 with 17:48 left in the contest.
“We started on a run, and then we just lost a little bit of our mojo. We stopped communicating on defense,” Union Pines coach Todd Telemeco said. “I think the first game we ran out of gas. We played with them man-to-man (defense) the whole time this time. We didn’t run out of gas, so that tells us our conditioning is where it needs to be.”
Pinecrest responded by scoring the next four goals to help turn the tides and lock in the conference title.
“It’s so exciting because I’ve known these girls ever since I’ve been playing. From AC Sandhills to Carolina Force, we always knew we would be a powerhouse all together, and it’s starting to show this season,” Pinecrest senior Mya Hausauer said. “There’s a general respect for the other team. We just love each other. We’re on the draw circle and we’re just chatting just like friends.”
Hausauer scored two goals during that stretch early in the second half, and had five goals and five assists in the win for Pinecrest. Fellow senior Karsen Corbett scored five goals as well.
Allie Hirst recorded a hat trick with three goals in the first half, and added her fourth and final goal with less than 15 minutes to go in the contest.
Baker facilitated the offense, as well as calling her own number with three goals and two assists.
“We needed to take a few deep breaths. We were all really excited, really nervous because playing against your friends is a hard thing to do, but really calmed down and knew what we had to do,” Baker said of the second-half adjustments.
Union Pines junior Janie Spicer recorded four goals in the contest as well, with her second goal with 17:20 left in the first half helping her surpass the 100-goal threshold for her career.
“Janie Spicer getting over 100 goals tonight is amazing for her, a junior with that,” Telemeco said.“I couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve done and where they’ve come. Last year we finished third in the conference, so every year we’re moving one level up. Next year will be our year I think. I’m proud of these girls and what they’re putting into the game.”
Viking goalkeeper Izzy Bonillo recorded 12 saves after a barrage of attacks from the Pinecrest offense.
The celebration for the conference title is short-lived for the Patriots, as the coaches and senior leaders said nearly in unison the focus now goes toward the state tournament.
“Our goal in practice is to keep pushing to states,” Hausauer said.
Helping to prepare for the postseason, the Patriots take a weekend trip to take on two top-five teams in the state, first against Topsail on Friday, and then Hoggard on Saturday.
“There’s no stopping. The first goal was the championship. We said when we came out of spring break that this is our week. Step one is done, but the beach is going to be real fun,” Olzark said.
Union Pines hosts Willow Spring, who the Vikings beat 15-13 on the road earlier this season, next Tuesday to start the home stretch of the season.
Pinecrest Opens Terry Sanford Tourney With Shutout
Scoring 15 runs in four innings, the Pinecrest baseball team picked up a 15-0 win over South View Monday in the first round of the Terry Sanford Easter Tournament.
The Patriots take on host Terry Sanford in Tuesday's semifinal game at 4 p.m.
Bryant Kimbrell had a homer and drove home two runs, and Hunter Huneycutt had two RBIs as well. Mitchell Baek had three hits and four RBIs in the win.
Freshman Bohdi Robertson struck out eight and allowed only two hits in claiming the win on the mound for the Patriots (15-2).
Vikings Fall to Cedar Ridge
Cedar Ridge scored seven runs after the fourth inning to claim a 9-8 win over Union Pines Monday in the first round of the Hilltopper Tournament.
Jacob Williams had two hits and three RBIs in the loss for the Vikings (8-9).
Ryan Wallace pitched five innings and struck out seven batters in the contest.
Union Pines takes on Orange Tuesday in the event.
