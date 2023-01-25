In the span of four minutes to start the fourth quarter, the Pinecrest girls basketball team had jumped out to its biggest lead of the game, and held Richmond scoreless during that stretch Tuesday night in Rockingham.
Even in the midst of his defense holding the Raiders scoreless Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole yelled to his team from the bench, “We’ve got to pick it up on defense.”
“I want to see good defense all the time, and I wanted to motivate them and encourage them and say, ‘The game is not over yet. Let’s get a stop and continue to play defense,’” Cole said after his team’s 57-40 Sandhills Athletic Conference win over Richmond.
A more focused Pinecrest (8-4, 6-0 Sandhills) team came out in the second quarter on, and as a result turned an eight-point deficit into a slim halftime margin.
“We talked about having discipline, knowing what we wanted to do whether we were running a zone or man,” Cole said. “At halftime, after we talked with them, they stayed in and talked amongst themselves.”
The conversation the Patriots had amongst themselves was a need of more offensive involvement and better
“We talked about how we needed more ball movement, and we needed to talk more on defense,” freshman Jasiah Gilchrist said.
Holding onto a 43-38 lead entering the fourth quarter, Pinecrest’s defensive energy led a 10-0 run over the first five minutes of the quarter. A bucket with 2:43 left from Richmond marked the only points in the fourth quarter for the Raiders.
“Right now, we’re young so we’ve got to deal with having that mental toughness and playing a full game,” Cole said. “They’re learning, we were able to pick it up in the second half and we were able to get the win.”
Gilchrist scored a game-high 21 points, including 10 points in the third quarter to help Pinecrest take as much as a seven-point lead midway through the period. Sophomore Zanodiya McNair had 17 points, with eight coming in the fourth quarter. Her 3-point shooting in the first half helped keep the Patriots’ offense going.
“That’s my cousin, that’s my little twin and we’re a duo,” Gilchrist said of McNair. “Whenever she plays like that, I pick up, and we play together. She really helped us by scoring more.”
Gilchrist tied a season high of eight steals against Richmond, matching the same total she had during the previous meeting of the teams earlier this season.
“I feel like I helped my team a lot more. The last game I didn’t really show up like I wanted to, so this game I told them I was going to come out and be ready to play,” Gilchrist said.
Freshman Aniyah McGregor added nine points and senior Jakaya Scott had eight points.
“I’m confident in playing the younger girls in whatever game. The lights don’t scare them. I have confidence in them and us getting the job done,” Cole said.
Richmond’s Sa’quanna Bostic finished with 14 points.
Pinecrest takes on Southern Lee at home Friday, and battles for the outright conference lead with two games against Scotland scheduled for Monday and Friday.
Richmond Extends Conference Lead in Win Over Pinecrest
After a weeklong layoff, the response the Pinecrest boys basketball team had to start Tuesday’s road Sandhills Athletic Conference clash at Richmond wasn’t the one its coach expected.
“I was expecting a lot better energy and effort because we’ve had some time off and we should be well rested and have higher expectations for ourselves coming into this game,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said.
With a chance to set up a tie atop the conference standings on the line, the Patriots (10-7, 4-2 Sandhills) were overwhelmed early in an 82-55 loss to the Raiders.
An 11-0 run early in the game quickly pushed the lead out to double digits in the first period. By the midway point of the second quarter, the Richmond (16-2, 8-0 Sandhills) lead was out to 20 points after the home team forced a trio of steals on consecutive possessions that ended up with dunks on the other end.
“They made shots and brought their intensity. Our intensity was lacking from the beginning. We missed a couple of shots that we usually hit that gets us going and get us energized defensively,” Parrish said.
Pinecrest’s scoring was led by senior Colby Wallace with 10 points, senior J.D. Scarbrough had nine points, and both Will Stites and Elijah Melton each had eight points.
Five-star recruit Paul McNeil had 31 points in three quarters to lead Richmond in the scoring column. Julian Cole added 17 points for the Raiders.
Pinecrest hosts Southern Lee Friday, ahead of a pair of matchups next week against Scotland to battle for second place in the conference.
“We have to look at ourselves first. Individually, we have to look at ourselves and see if we can be a part of this team and if we are willing to give up one percent of ourselves to make Pinecrest win,” Parrish said.
Mustangs Sweep Graham at Home
Led by a season-high 25 points from senior Kamron Clark, the North Moore boys basketball team picked up a 74-66 Mid-Carolina Conference win at home over Graham Tuesday night.
Clark’s scoring, and a double-double from sophomore Colby Pennington with 17 points and 10 rebounds to help the Mustangs claim seven wins this season, the most for the program since the 2015-16 season. Mason Garner added 11 points for North Moore.
In the girls game, North Moore held off Graham by a 38-35 score.
The Mustangs host South Davidson at home Thursday night.
