The Pinecrest boys lacrosse team gets a third meeting with conference foe Fuquay-Varina this season as the two teams will meet in the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A lacrosse playoffs on Wednesday.
The Patriots advanced to the second round after a 19-10 win at Sanderson in the first round on Monday.
Ninth-seeded Pinecrest took a 9-3 lead at halftime and continued to stretch out the lead with six goals in the fourth quarter. The win is the program’s first in the state playoffs.
Senior Logan Laton scored six goals to lead Pinecrest, Weston Thomson added four goals and three goals each came from Gavin Laton and Ben Wolfe. Emilio Najm scored two goals and Andrew Jimenez added one goal for the Patriots.
Senior Jonathan Stansel was 14-for-16 in faceoffs.
Fuquay-Varina handed Pinecrest its only two losses of the season.
Patriots Fall in Penalty Kicks
The Pinecrest boys soccer team’s hopes at a deep playoff run were dashed in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs with a loss in penalty kicks to Ashley.
After both teams were scoreless in both overtime periods after a 4-4 score at the end of regulation, Ashley prevailed 4-3 in the shootout.
Seniors Cade McLaughlin, Gray Smith and Nick Vences scored goals in regulation for the Patriots (14-1). Vences assisted on two goals and a fourth goal came from junior Ben Velevis.
Vikings Shut Out Grays Creek
Senior Emily Bowbliss opened the season with four goals as the Union Pines girls soccer team defeated Grays Creek on the road, 8-0, on Monday.
Bowlbiss’ goal-scoring onslaught came with a pair of assists as well. Olivia Ivey scored two goals and assisted on another. Leah Morris and Sage Dougherty each scored a goal, while Daryn Ley, Jeanna Bonda and Eva Reinhardt had assists.
Union Pines plays at home against Carrboro on Wednesday.
Union Pines’ Doughtery Shines in Golf Opener
Union Pines golfer Landen Doughtery was the only male golfer to break 40 at Chicora Golf Club on Monday in the season-opening Tri-County Conference match.
The Union Pines boys teams finished in first place as Doughtery took medalist honors with a 39, followed by teammates Tommy Reinhardt in second with a 42 and Konner Kinlaw in a tie for third with a 43.
Other showings from Union Pines were Gage Hull with a 45 and James Riley with a 51.
On the girls side, Union Pines finished in second as a team behind Lee County.
The Vikings were paced by Sara Adams with a 51 and Carolyn Coffey with a 51. The pair finished in a tie for second behind medalist Riley Varga from Lee County with a 49.
Also for Union Pines was Morgan Pettine with a 52, Jaclyn Manzo with a 54 and Shawna McDonald with a 55.
The teams will compete at the Country Club of Whispering Pines on Monday.
Girls Lacrosse Falls at Laney
The Pinecrest girls lacrosse team lost 9-7 at Laney on Monday in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs.
The season ends for Pinecrest with a 6-4 record.