Meticulously running its offense holding a one-point lead inside the final two minutes of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament semifinal game against Hoke County, the Pinecrest boys basketball team was looking for the perfect shot Thursday at home to propel the team into the conference tournament championship game.
After more than a minute of working the ball around and players cutting across the Bucks’ defense, the time and spot was right for senior Christian Freeman. J.J. Goins dribbled from the right wing into the paint, he drew a pair of Hoke County defenders, one of which was responsible for Freeman left wide open in the corner.
Freeman took a split second to gather himself after receiving the pass before rising up for a 3-pointer that splashed through the net with 50 seconds left to push Pinecrest’s lead out to 69-65, which held on to be the final score.
“That’s my shot. I practice it every morning,” Freeman said. “We stayed in it and locked in on defense by starting to talk.”
Pinecrest’s win sets up a third and decisive meeting with Richmond Friday night in Rockingham for the conference tournament title. The winner also will claim the top 4A seed out of the conference for next week’s state playoffs. The girls championship between Pinecrest and Richmond tips off at 6 p.m., with the boys title to follow.
That’s all the Patriots (20-4) wanted.
“We’re ready. We’re always ready for anybody,” Freeman said. “We want to him them right in the mouth from the first to the fourth (quarters).”
After taking the lead midway through the second quarter, Pinecrest never trailed despite the Bucks drawing within one point of the lead four times in the fourth quarter.
Freeman provided the final two baskets to help the Patriots close out the win inside the final three minutes of the game. His driving score with 2:45 left made it a 66-63.
“It’s composure. These guys are seniors and have been through this before. A lot of these guys have been to the final four so they know what it takes to win close games like this,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said. “The execution showed and we were patient.”
Hoke County was fueled in the second half by Jeremiah Melvin, who scored nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter. Using a pair of dunks and aggressive rebounding for second-chance scores, he helped the Bucks stay with Pinecrest.
Melvin played a big part in the first-quarter start for the Bucks, who led 10-1 midway through the period. The first quarter was Hoke County versus Pinecrest senior Nehemiah Thomas for the most part. Thomas scored 13 of the Patriots’ 16 points in the period, and he led a 15-6 run to close the period that tied the score at 16-all heading to the second quarter.
“Nehemiah has taken his game up to another level the second half of the season. We really depend on Nehemiah for scoring and he’s doing a great job of that,” Parrish said.
Thomas scored 21 points to lead Pinecrest. After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Colby Wallace added 18 points for Pinecrest and Freeman chipped in 11 points.
Through the twists and turns of the game, Freeman saw his veteran team stay the course to down Hoke County.
“We started off really badly in the first quarter so I had to get into them and tell them what’s up,” Freeman said. “At the start of the second quarter, we increased our intensity. I told them to keep it like that and just stay patient.”
Richmond Uses Fourth Quartet to Put Away Vikings
After charging back to trail by five points entering the fourth quarter, the Union Pines boys basketball team was unable to build up enough momentum to complete the comeback against top-seeded Richmond in the semifinals of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament semifinals Thursday.
The Raiders scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to finish off a 70-55 win over the Vikings and set up a title match with Pinecrest Friday.
Richmond's Paul McNeil scored 30 points, including 10 points in the fourth quarter of the win.
Union Pines senior Isaiah Robbins scored 19 points, and his scoring in the second and third quarters helped the Vikings claw back from a 21-13 deficit in the first quarter.
Jack Adair scored 12 points and Stevenson Haskell added 10 points for the Vikings.
Union Pines awaits its playoff position that will be decided Saturday. The Vikings will be the top 3A team seeded out of the conference.
11 Wrestlers Still in Contention for State Title
Seven wrestlers from Pinecrest and four wrestlers from Union Pines are still in position to claim a state title after wins in their opening matches at the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championships that started Thursday.
Pinecrest’s Matt Rowland, Riley Merchant, Cooper Ogden, Jayden Dobeck, Will Brock and Chase Godwin won their matches by fall. Robert Hyder claimed a 3-2 decision in his match.
Devin Kissinger was eliminated early Friday morning after suffering his second straight defeat.
The Vikings claimed a win by fall from Aiden McCafferty, a major decision win from Finn McCafferty, and decision wins from Nicholas Mascolino and Kellen DeVries to open.
Keaton Crawford, Jayden Craford, Joseph Vrabcak, Gaige Lloyd and Brock Sullivan lost their opening matches.
Union Pines Girls Win Top 3A Playoff Seed
Behind double-doubles from a pair of seniors, the Union Pines girls basketball team claimed a 54-36 win over Scotland in a tiebreaker game hosted at Lee County Thursday.
The win gives Union Pines the top 3A seed for playoff purposes out of the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
Aaliyah Balser scored 17 points and had 16 rebounds and Sara Adams added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Laya Faulk scored 11 points.
In other basketball action, North Moore lost to Chatham Central, 62-43, in the Mid-Carolina Conference tournament semifinals.
