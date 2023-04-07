The Pinecrest baseball team won its ninth straight game at Scotland in a 9-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference win Thursday.
The Patriots (14-2, 7-1 Sandhills) scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning, after the game was delayed for a brief moment after the third inning.
Colby Wallace pinned down Scotland to six hits and no runs in his six innings on the mound. He struck out 11 batters, and fellow senior Noah Arnette struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh to close the game.
Wallace was one of six Patriots to drive home a run. Junior Dylan Floyd had three RBIs and Bryant Kimbrell had two RBIs. Wallace, J.C. Woolard, Hunter Huneycutt and Connor Tepatti each had an RBI.
Kimbrell had three hits, while Wallace and Huneycutt each had two hits.
Pinecrest takes on South View at the Terry Sanford Easter Tournament Monday at 10 a.m.
Vikings Explode in 7th for Rout of Bucks
The Union Pines baseball team scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning, padding their lead more than needed in a 17-2 win over Hoke County on the road Thursday.
The 17 runs for the Vikings (8-8, 4-4 Sandhills) came off 14 hits.
Malcolm Vann, Grey Withrow, Ryan Wallace and Ben Finklestein each had two RBIs. Wallace, Grey Booker, Hunter Meeds, Austin Mooring and Chandler Ring each had two hits.
On the mound, Mayson Dear struck out 11 batters across five innings, allowing one hit. Ring came on to close out the final two innings, holding Hoke County hitless and striking out three.
The Vikings play in the Hilltopper Tournament at Cedar Ridge Monday at 6 p.m.
Scots Storm Past Union Pines
The Union Pines softball team fell behind after a five-run inning from Scotland on the road and dropped an 8-3 loss to the Scots Thursday.
Union Pines (7-6, 5-3 Sandhills) scored three runs late on the road.
Natalie Auman, Nicole Norman and Marissa Fuller each had an RBI. Auman had three hits, and Fuller added two.