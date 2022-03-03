Always looking to improve his approach at the plate, Pinecrest junior second baseman Pierce Perrotta came back to the dugout after swinging at the first pitch he saw against Heritage at home Wednesday night that the left fielder was able to corral for an out.
The next two times he dug his cleats into the batter’s box, Perrotta drove in runs to continue his hot start at the plate this season to help Pinecrest to a 9-4 win.
“He’s asking questions when he’s in the dugout. There’s no ‘have to’ about him. His approach is, ‘I just need to have a good swing,’” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said. “Pierce is letting the ball get deep and he’s staying in the middle of the field. He’s really barreling the ball up.”
Perrotta drove in three runs, two of which in the bottom of the third kickstarted the offense for Pinecrest to score nine unanswered runs in the win. He drove in a pair of runs earlier in the win over Millbrook.
Heritage (0-2) jumped ahead 4-0 through its first three at-bats. A three-run homer from Jack Carela in the top of the second inning and an RBI double from Eddie Sanchez pushed the lead out to four runs.
“They are workmanlike. They are working through the game not getting too low or getting too high,” Hewitt said. “This is a seasoned group and there’s no quit in them.”
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Nick DiCarlo and Jackson Kuhn drove in runs on RBI doubles and Perrotta drove in two runs with a triple. The six-run bottom of the fourth ended with Ryley Norton driving in Perrotta on an RBI single to left field.
DiCarlo drove in his second run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.
DiCarlo, Kuhn, Perrotta and Cam Bunker each had two hits.
Cove Mashburn got the start for the Patriots on the mound, and struck out four, while allowing the four runs on six hits. Skyler Mathis and Colby Wallace came in to pitch two innings each and struck out four batters each while holding the Huskies hitless in the final four innings.
“We’re coming off two scrimmages where we were not satisfied with our pitching staff. I think coach (Ricky) Young has done a really good job of getting back to where they need to be,” Hewitt said.
Pinecrest hosts Terry Sanford on Friday.
Vikings Win Big in Opener
The Union Pines softball team defeated the Overhills Jaguars in a non-conference matchup to open the 2022 campaign for the Vikings. After a dominant showing at the plate from the start, the Vikings took care of business quickly to down the Jags 17-0 in 3 innings.
“I loved the energy right from the start, they came out very inspired and they’ve put in a lot of hard work in the offseason and saw growth in our training and watching them out here was just fun to watch,” coach Doug Norman said on his first win as head coach for the Vikings. “Today the thing I was most excited about was (Natalie Auman) our first baseman today. This was her only game of the season, and she got a very important home run for us and that energized the whole team. We hit the ball well and our defense was on point, especially pitching wise.”
The Vikings (1-0) got things started in the top of the first with a base hit from Corryn McCutchen that helped set up a two-run homer to center by Nicole Norman that put the Vikings up 2-0. The Vikings then loaded the bases and tacked on five more runs on a two-run double by Lillian Jolly and infield single by Adelette Gutierrez, which led to an error by the Jaguars (0-2) that brought in a run. Two walks and a catcher’s error brought in the other two runs to put the Vikings up 7-0 heading into the second.
“I’ve been practicing a lot of hitting beforehand over winter break that’s mainly all I did was hitting because I’ve been in a slump lately and it looked like the one and only good pitch I was going to get, and I just opened my zone to anything that I looked like I could drive and just found a way over,” Nicole Norman said.
The Jaguars left a runner stranded on second base in the top of the second and the Vikings went to the bottom of the second continuing where they left off. Starting off with Noman hitting a single to center that brought in a run on an error, Auman followed behind with a three-run homer to put the Vikings up 13-0. Two more catching errors by Jags brought in a run followed with a sacrifice single by a Viking batter added to the lead as Union Pines finished with a total of 10 runs in the second on the win.
“Ever since we started off the season they have had a really big positive energy that everyone was looking forward to the season, even before the game started. We had the idea that we were going to win it because of all the practicing that we’ve been doing and I am proud of (Auman) especially with her starting off the season with a homer as well,” Natalie Norman said on the win. “We communicated a lot and we trusted each other, like we knew when a play was going to go somewhere we knew who was going to cover it and where it was going to go, and we just figured out this bond and trust.”
Madison Wagner got the start for the Vikings, recording three strikeouts and walking one batter in two innings pitched. Megan Needham sealed the game in the top of the third recording a strikeout.
“There were a couple times where there was a 3-2 count, and we didn’t lose a 3-2 count. You know (Megan) came in at the end and was down 3-1 and came back and struck the girl out and I liked that,” Doug Norman said of the performance from his two pitchers.
The Vikings travel to Gray’s Creek Thursday.
Late Push Helps Patriots Down Mustangs
Trailing by two runs entering the bottom of the third inning, the Pinecrest softball team rallied to score 12 runs combined over the third, fourth and fifth innings to pick up a 13-3 win in five innings over North Moore at home Wednesday.
A 3-1 North Moore lead was flipped to Pinecrest (1-1) after five runs scored in the bottom of the third inning. The Patriots followed it up with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and five runs in the fifth inning.
Pinecrest’s junior Karma Morrison drove in three runs on three hits, including a solo homer. Lauren Jefferson and Kaylin Mills each added three more RBIs for the Patriots.
Freshman Macie Jackson struck out three in her five innings pitching for the Patriots.
Pinecrest hosts Apex Friendship Friday and North Moore travels to Wheatmore Friday.
Vikings Golf Tops Asheboro
All five golfers for the Union Pines boys golf team stay under 50 in a nine-hole match at the Country Club of Whispering Pines Wednesday against Asheboro for a team victory.
The Vikings defeated the Blue Comets 177-194.
Rounding out the scoring for Union Pines was Tad Caddell with a 42, Corbin Yow with a 44, Damitrius Quick with a 45 and Gage Hull with a 46.
