By an under-par performance from the team as a whole, the Pinecrest boys golf team claimed the Wedgewood High School Shootout team title hosted at Wedgewood Country Club in Wilson Thursday.
The Patriots finished at 1 under as a team to win by seven strokes over Leesville Road.
A birdie on the final hole helped freshman Carson Bertagnole pick up medalist honors with a round of 4-under-par 68. His round included a three-hole stretch on the back nine with three straight birdies.
Senior Jackson Bode, junior Holland Giles and freshman Hudson Griffin each posted rounds of 73.
The Patriots go to Whispering Pines Monday for a Sandhills Athletic Conference match hosted by Union Pines.
Patriots Top Scots in Slugfest
The Pinecrest baseball team surrendered the most runs it had all season against Scotland on the road, but the Patriot offense built up a big lead to hold off an eight-run inning from the Scots for a 13-11 win Tuesday.
Pinecrest (10-3, 6-1 Sandhills) scored three runs in the top of the first inning, five runs in the top of the third and four runs in the fifth to counteract Scotland’s three runs in the bottom of the first and eight runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Catcher Jackson Kuhn led the Patriots with three hits and three RBIs. Colby Wallace also added three RBIs and both players hit a home run in the win.
Ethan Masson, Nick DiCarlo and J.C. Woolard also had two hits for Pinecrest.
Pinecrest hosts Scotland Friday.
Viking Tennis Sweeps Cavs
Due to inclement weather throughout the season, Union Pines had to play Southern Lee twice Wednesday and the Vikings picked up two wins by a 7-1 and 7-2 score.
Caleb Downing, Luke O’Donnell, Philip Johnson, Aaron Scodius and Joey Tortora won in the singles in the first match. Downing and O’Donnell along with Johnson and Scodius picked up doubles wins.
In the second match, Downing, O’Donnell, Scodius, Tortora and Jackson Carmichael claimed wins in singles. In the doubles matches, the team of Downing and O’Donnell and the team of Scodius and Carmichael won in doubles.
Union Pines plays at Pinecrest Thursday.
Northwood Holds Off Union Pines
The Union Pines baseball team lost 5-2 at Northwood Wednesday in non-conference action.
The Vikings were led by Griffin Booker with a pair of hits and an RBI.
Ryan Wallace struck out three batters in his three innings on the mound.
The Vikings host Hoke County in a doubleheader Friday, with the first game starting at 5 p.m.
