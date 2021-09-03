To open Sandhills Athletic Conference play on the road Thursday, the Pinecrest volleyball team claimed a three-set win at Richmond Thursday.
The Patriots won with scores of 25-13, 25-19 and 25-16.
Leading the Patriots (6-1, 1-0 SAC) in all facets of the match was senior Emmie Modlin with 20 digs, nine kills and five service aces.
The hitters had a big night for the Patriots as Grace Lyons had nine kills, Caroline Bradford had eight kills and both Marlee Johnson and Karsen Corbett each contributed seven kills.
Sydney Karjala set the hitters up with 21 kills and Sydney Garner added 15 kills.
Pinecrest returns home to take on Southern Lee Tuesday.
Union Pines Locks in Seventh Straight
Another three-set win finished out a three-match week for the Union Pines volleyball team at Asheboro Thursday. The Vikings posted scores of 25-15, 25-22 and 25-17 to win their seventh straight match.
Union Pines (8-1) senior Gianna Silvestri had seven kills and passed 14 digs in the match. A force at the net, Emma Vacha had six kills and five blocks in the win.
Faith Driver added four kills, nine assists and three aces. Gracelyn Hammes had seven assists and served three aces.
Union Pines plays at Scotland Tuesday.
Vikings Blank Richmond in Tennis
Union Pines defeated Richmond 9-0 in girls tennis action at home Thursday to stay undefeated in conference play.
Tyne Ross and Lily Slyman each won their singles matches by 8-0 scores and then teamed up for an 8-0 win in No. 1 doubles. Becca Cameron and Abby Robertson won their singles matches and joined together for an 8-1 win in No. 2 doubles. After a win in No. 5 singles, McKayla Kirk and Ashlynn Gross won in No. 3 doubles.
Ceilidh Clendenin won 8-3 in No. 6 singles.
Union Pines goes to Hoke County Tuesday.