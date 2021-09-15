Union Pines coach John Frye and Pinecrest coach Gail Deese have seen a lot of local tennis from the two programs over the years, but not as much against each other recently.
“Through the years, Pinecrest and Union Pines had such a rich tennis history. I really think about the really good teams we had back in the 70s so that’s close to 45, 50 years and just tremendous matches all across the line,” Frye said. “We’re excited about maintaining and continuing the history we have between these two schools.”
The two programs have produced countless college tennis players over the years, but hadn’t met on the courts in nearly five years until Tuesday. Now members of the same conference, the two rivals less than 15 miles apart met with perfect records in Sandhills Athletic play at Union Pines, with the Patriots claiming an 8-1 win.
“I’m finally glad it happened because we had not seen each other for a while. To be this close and have that much competition so close, and good players so close together, we need to play each other,” Deese said. “I wish it had happened sooner than just getting into a new conference.”
Pinecrest won all six singles matches in straight sets, providing a challenge to the Vikings that Frye wanted to see.
“Today, for example, gave us a chance to hit against a really quality player,” Frye said. “It’s going to push us both up the line.”
Patriot junior Brooke Lafrenz, a state qualifier from last season, defeated Tyne Ross 6-3, 6-2 in No. 1 singles. In No. 2 singles, Annecy Pratt defeated Lily Slyman 6-1, 6-1. In No. 3 singles, Estelle Kilpatrick defeated Becca Cameron 6-3, 6-0. In No. 4 singles, Claire Gilley defeated Abby Robertson 6-2, 6-4. In No. 5 singles, Livia Pratt defeated McKayla Kirk 6-2, 6-4. In No. 6 singles, Sophia Pandich defeated Madelyn Ragsdale 6-1, 6-1.
“I like the consistency of how they stay focused on the court, and I like the way they bond together. They’re a really good team and they get along together,” Deese said. “The starting lineup brings confidence to the other players.”
In doubles play, Union Pines took the No. 2 match with Cameron and Kirk teaming up for an 8-2 win over Charli Bunder and Gabby Hooper.
“We only have eight kids, but all eight’s improvement has just jumped up,” Frye said. “They’ve all seen court time and had good match experience.”
Lafrenz and Gilley defeated Ross and Slyman, 8-1, in the No. 1 doubles match for Pinecrest. In No. 3 doubles, Pinecrest’s Keaton Clark and Morgan McGuirt defeated Robertson and Ceilidh Clendenin by an 8-6 score.
Pinecrest plays at Cardinal Gibbons and Union Pines hosts Lee County Thursday.
Win Over Scotland Sets Pinecrest Volleyball in First
Closing out wins in the second, third and fourth sets, the Pinecrest volleyball team defeated formerly undefeated Scotland on the road Tuesday to take the lead in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings.
The Patriots (9-1, 3-0 SAC) won with set scores of 26-28, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18.
Junior Laiken Christmas served 10 aces in the win to go along with her 14 digs on the back row. Sydney Karjala added 28 assists and 12 digs to set up a big night for the Pinecrest front row.
Senior Emmie Modlin had 18 kills, Caroline Bradford added 12 kills, Grace Lyon had eight kills, Ashley Pohl had eight kills and Karsen Corbett added seven kills and three blocks.
Pinecrest hosts Hoke County Thursday.
Vikings Sweep Bucks
The Union Pines volleyball team defeated Hoke County in three sets on the road Tuesday with scores of 25-14, 25-16 and 25-19.
The Vikings received a balanced attack at the net from Gianna Silvestri, Emma Vacha and Devyn Craven with eight kills each. Gracelynn Hammes had four blocks.
Faith Driver assisted on 21 of the kills for Union Pines (10-2, 3-1 SAC).
At the service line, Gianna Silvestri and Ellie Chapin each had four aces.
Union Pines hosts Southern Lee Thursday.
In other county volleyball action, North Moore swept Seaforth to improve to 3-0 in Mid-Carolina Conference play.
Mustangs Claim Golf Win at Siler City
Led by medalist Paige Ritter, the North Moore girls golf team defeated Seaforth and Chatham Central in a Mid-Carolina Conference match at Siler City Country Club Tuesday.
Ritter’s 46 led all golfers in the nine-hole match. North Moore edged out Seaforth by one stroke over Seaforth.
Alison Bates and Chloe Hussey each shot a 63 in the match and Dianna Miranda had a 65 to round out the Mustangs’ scoring.
Union Pines Golfers Finish Third at Tot Hill
The Union Pines girls golf team played nine holes Tuesday at Tot Hill Farm Golf Club against Gray Stone Day, Northwest Guilford and Southwestern Randolph, and finished third.
The Vikings were led by Sara Adams with a 46, Carolyn Coffey had a 50, Morgan Pettine had a 52 and Shawna McDonald had a 56.
